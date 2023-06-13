Politics

Laurence Fox wants to take Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge – 15 spoilt ballots

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 13th, 2023

Spare a thought for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip – especially those who didn’t vote for Boris Johnson – as they face the prospect of having Laurence Fox knock on their doors to ask for their vote in the upcoming by-election.

Fox will stand for the right-wing Reclaim Party, of which he is the leader. It comes two years after he finished sixth in the London Mayoral election, losing his £10,000 deposit in the process.

It has been reported that Reclaim and the almost identical Reform UK Party, led by Richard Tice, have agreed not to oppose each other in the Johnson and Dorries seats.

Tweeters had a few thoughts on the matter.

Baron Wilf‘s mind was on one set of odds.

Funnily enough …

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Elliott Stallion on Unsplash