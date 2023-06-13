Laurence Fox wants to take Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge – 15 spoilt ballots

Politics

Spare a thought for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip – especially those who didn’t vote for Boris Johnson – as they face the prospect of having Laurence Fox knock on their doors to ask for their vote in the upcoming by-election.

Laurence Fox will run in Boris Johnson's former seathttps://t.co/WbAlyuBTVV — LBC (@LBC) June 12, 2023

Fox will stand for the right-wing Reclaim Party, of which he is the leader. It comes two years after he finished sixth in the London Mayoral election, losing his £10,000 deposit in the process.

It has been reported that Reclaim and the almost identical Reform UK Party, led by Richard Tice, have agreed not to oppose each other in the Johnson and Dorries seats.

BREAKING!!! Laurence Fox and Richard Tice announce groundbreaking new electoral pact: Reform UK will stand aside and let Reclaim lose its deposit in Uxbridge, while Reclaim will stand aside and let Reform UK lose its deposit in Mid-Bedfordshire https://t.co/zZ6CYBjgLm — Hugh Osborne (@Available4Panto) June 12, 2023

Tweeters had a few thoughts on the matter.

1.

It does raise the question of when Uxbridge's cruel and unusual punishment might finally be over. https://t.co/nBDmTWyIcy — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 12, 2023

2.

I love the smell of a lost deposit in the morning. https://t.co/5toeGGOTZ8 — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) June 12, 2023

3.

You have to admire his dedication to finding ever more inventive ways of having his ass handed to him on a plate. https://t.co/hgZowNmTYq — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) June 12, 2023

4.

That Bloke Out Of Lewis That Isn’t Lewis™️ won’t get a sniff in Uxbridge, not even a danger of “splitting the Tory vote”, nothing. No one has heard of him outside Twitter and Uxbridge is not particularly Twitter-centric. He’ll get 17 votes. I’ll be amazed if he actually stands. — Balcony Shirts (@balconyshirts) June 12, 2023

5.

Can't wait for him to get 250 votes from florid humanoid thumbs. https://t.co/pLo4HWAiBN — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 12, 2023

6.

Looks like he might need to remember some lines from a script again. Specifically a script written by @Herring1967 and the words "needless to say I lost my deposit."https://t.co/EmoCRJzIZO — Official Graham Reed (Parody Account)🏳️‍🌈 🏳️🐀 (@mrgrahamreed) June 12, 2023

7.

Just when you thought it couldn't be any funnier🤣🤣🤣🍿 https://t.co/VGFZcO7Z9H — Stormzy💙 (@Nurseborisbash) June 12, 2023

8.

Even the electors of Uxbridge and South Ruislip can´t be that stupid.

Can they? https://t.co/GdiPpOcy9U — 💙Archduke Bert Dove#GTTO#FBPE#YNWA (@bertdove) June 12, 2023

9.

The grifter that keeps on grifting. https://t.co/jm5oDQkOTy — Linda Murdoch Moon (@lindapmm49) June 12, 2023

10.

people saying Laurence Fox has got next to no chance in the Uxbridge by election but surely it's not even that high — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 12, 2023

11.

I genuinely thought the Reform frauds and the Reclaim grifters were all the same folk. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) June 12, 2023

12.

Reclaim and Reform announce that they will merge and change name. They will henceforth be known as:

Regurgitate https://t.co/HqXCp5vw5A — EvilSmiff (@EvilSmiff) June 12, 2023

13.

Is it couch to 5k? https://t.co/U7XpvjBChe — Scarsey (@silly_old_sod) June 12, 2023

14.

15.

Followed by a plague of locusts and a flood. Uxbridge and South Ruislip have clearly angered the gods https://t.co/rdRP239gKb — HerreMörker (@HerreMorker) June 12, 2023

Baron Wilf‘s mind was on one set of odds.

I wonder what odds William Hills are giving on him being beaten by Count Binface? Worth a punt. — Baron Wilf #FBPE #FBPPR 〓〓🇪🇺 (@WilfKernow) June 12, 2023

Funnily enough …

RT if you want me to become the next MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip. pic.twitter.com/EbKWx0WueN — Count Binface (@CountBinface) June 9, 2023

