People have been sharing Jake Gyllenhaal performances they love and this unexpected nomination will surely never be bettered
Over on Twitter people have been sharing Jake Gyllenhaal performances that they love after @mrbrianrowe asked – you guessed it – this.
Tell me a Jake Gyllenhaal performance that you love.
I’ll start: Donnie Darko pic.twitter.com/EEpos9ONoM
And it prompted lots of responses, some more predictable than others.
There’s no debate that Nightcrawler is his best performance ever… pic.twitter.com/KByUDMi1ef
Jack – Brokeback Mountain pic.twitter.com/xmZy1ziCqO
I absolutely love the movie Southpaw. Jake’s performance impressed the hell outta me. pic.twitter.com/5vkpWe7Nhq
Nocturnal animals pic.twitter.com/9tVYehzAo8
But none of the answers went viral quite like this one, an absolutely wondrous moment doing the publicity for Disney animation Strange World – no, us neither – which surely tops the lot.
Never in my life have I seen a man so visibly broken https://t.co/WFF1lVx0pQ pic.twitter.com/rSeUjvO22A
As if look on Jake Gyllenhaal’s face wasn’t enough, the reactions (or more accurately, the lack of them) from his co-stars Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White take it to a whole new level.
i wonder if this keeps him up at night pic.twitter.com/Q30OSN4uFt
Every time I watch this I bust out laughing because he’s not even met with a half hearted smile 😭😭 just deadpan faces and silence and it’s so hilarious pic.twitter.com/PwckMdOCoJ
Joy in all things is gone.
this is something I would do and for that I feel Jake Gyllenhaal so deeply https://t.co/9BAUtYeRSM
