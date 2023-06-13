Celebrity

People have been sharing Jake Gyllenhaal performances they love and this unexpected nomination will surely never be bettered

John Plunkett. Updated June 13th, 2023

Over on Twitter people have been sharing Jake Gyllenhaal performances that they love after @mrbrianrowe asked – you guessed it – this.

And it prompted lots of responses, some more predictable than others.

But none of the answers went viral quite like this one, an absolutely wondrous moment doing the publicity for Disney animation Strange World – no, us neither – which surely tops the lot.

As if look on Jake Gyllenhaal’s face wasn’t enough, the reactions (or more accurately, the lack of them) from his co-stars Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White take it to a whole new level.

Source Twitter @BigPutruck