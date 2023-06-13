People have been sharing Jake Gyllenhaal performances they love and this unexpected nomination will surely never be bettered

Celebrity

Over on Twitter people have been sharing Jake Gyllenhaal performances that they love after @mrbrianrowe asked – you guessed it – this.

Tell me a Jake Gyllenhaal performance that you love. I’ll start: Donnie Darko pic.twitter.com/EEpos9ONoM — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) June 10, 2023

And it prompted lots of responses, some more predictable than others.

There’s no debate that Nightcrawler is his best performance ever… pic.twitter.com/KByUDMi1ef — N/A (@HereTheCope) June 11, 2023

Jack – Brokeback Mountain pic.twitter.com/xmZy1ziCqO — Little Girls Don’t Cry 🏳️‍🌈 (@LeaMacken2531) June 11, 2023

I absolutely love the movie Southpaw. Jake’s performance impressed the hell outta me. pic.twitter.com/5vkpWe7Nhq — JL (@JLnow2) June 10, 2023

Nocturnal animals pic.twitter.com/9tVYehzAo8 — el red laion (@elredlaion) June 12, 2023

But none of the answers went viral quite like this one, an absolutely wondrous moment doing the publicity for Disney animation Strange World – no, us neither – which surely tops the lot.

Never in my life have I seen a man so visibly broken https://t.co/WFF1lVx0pQ pic.twitter.com/rSeUjvO22A — Putruck (@BigPutruck) June 11, 2023

As if look on Jake Gyllenhaal’s face wasn’t enough, the reactions (or more accurately, the lack of them) from his co-stars Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White take it to a whole new level.

i wonder if this keeps him up at night pic.twitter.com/Q30OSN4uFt — kie (@criminalplaza) June 12, 2023

MAN LMFAOOOOOOO — chalice✨ (@HeyChalice) June 11, 2023

Every time I watch this I bust out laughing because he’s not even met with a half hearted smile 😭😭 just deadpan faces and silence and it’s so hilarious pic.twitter.com/PwckMdOCoJ — Daphne Soup 🥣 (@itismedaphne) June 11, 2023

Joy in all things is gone. — Jb Luksy (@JbLuksy) June 12, 2023

this is something I would do and for that I feel Jake Gyllenhaal so deeply https://t.co/9BAUtYeRSM — Dermot Mulroney Facts (@rightbackatya4) June 12, 2023

Source Twitter @BigPutruck