A homophobic group was mocked into next week for its reaction to Cracker Barrel’s Pride celebration

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 13th, 2023

As it’s LGBTQI+ Pride Month, many businesses have been showing their solidarity by displaying Pride flags or encouraging inclusivity.

Country-style restaurant Cracker Barrel joined in with the celebration, sharing this charming image – as well as others.

They added –

‘We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our 🌈 rocker). Happy Pride!’

The Texas Family Project – a fiercely homophobic and transphobic lobby group – reacted with their characteristic calm and measured attitude.

Just kidding – they completely lost the plot.

You won’t be surprised to discover that the anti-LGBTQI+ bigotry came with a side of grift.

Their post – and the backlash – had the Barbra Streisand effect, drawing attention to a post that probably wouldn’t have had anywhere near as large a reach.

The over-the-top claim was absolutely ripped to bits on Twitter – and these are some of our favourite responses.

At least the *checks notes* rainbow-coloured rocking chair stopped the bigots from ranting at Chick-fil-A for valuing equality and diversity.

We’ll leave the last word to Brian Krassenstein.

Image Cracker Barrel