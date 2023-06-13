A homophobic group was mocked into next week for its reaction to Cracker Barrel’s Pride celebration

US

As it’s LGBTQI+ Pride Month, many businesses have been showing their solidarity by displaying Pride flags or encouraging inclusivity.

Country-style restaurant Cracker Barrel joined in with the celebration, sharing this charming image – as well as others.

They added –

‘We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our 🌈 rocker). Happy Pride!’

The Texas Family Project – a fiercely homophobic and transphobic lobby group – reacted with their characteristic calm and measured attitude.

Just kidding – they completely lost the plot.

You won’t be surprised to discover that the anti-LGBTQI+ bigotry came with a side of grift.

Their post – and the backlash – had the Barbra Streisand effect, drawing attention to a post that probably wouldn’t have had anywhere near as large a reach.

Thanks for sharing! Our teams take pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere where people can enjoy time with family and friends the moment they walk through our doors. ❤️ — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 8, 2023

The over-the-top claim was absolutely ripped to bits on Twitter – and these are some of our favourite responses.

1.

Me: “I gotta stop participating in the ridiculousness of modern discourse.” Me two hours later: “Do you think they’d let me get a ‘Cracker Barrel has Fallen’ tattoo between chemo treatments?” — Hank Green (@hankgreen) June 9, 2023

2.

All I want for my birthday, Christmas, and Mothers Day in perpetuity is “Cracker Barrel has Fallen” merch https://t.co/A1iR2Z4xec — Jenn Hoppe 💛 (@JennMHoppe) June 9, 2023

3.

Trump jeopardized US intelligence assets, the safety of our troops, our allies, and our nuclear program, but we should put that all aside until you are done raging at Cracker Barrel for their rainbow rocking chair. IF YOU COULD ONLY SEE HOW FUCKING STUPID YOU ARE. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 11, 2023

4.

Cracker Barrel has fallen https://t.co/0pHRMww9b9 pic.twitter.com/VJDljznvVS — 🌽🌽 Erica, The White Trash Socialist 🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) June 9, 2023

5.

“We take no pleasure in reporting that Cracker Barrel has fallen” might be the funniest sentence ever composed using the English language. https://t.co/HGksFLrimK — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 9, 2023

6.

I’ve been stuck on a train for six hours and this keeps rattling around in my head like a song. “Cracker Barrel has fallen.” Perfect sentence. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 9, 2023

7.

“Cracker Barrel has fallen. This will be my last broadcast. Biscuits have been replaced by socialist pita bread. Cassettes of old radio shows have been replaced by George Soros talks. Wooden toys have been assigned pronouns. All is lost. I’m going to the surface now. Goodbye.” https://t.co/ibotk3pwEx — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 9, 2023

8.

Today:

-Pat Robertson has died

-Supreme Court has upheld voting rights for Black voters in Alabama

-Trump is indicted in Miami

-Cracker Barrel has fallen — Ashton Pittman 🏳️‍🌈 (@ashtonpittman) June 9, 2023

9.

Dearest Abigail With a heavy heart I write to you of the terrible events of the campaign. We are out flanked and getting pounded in the rear. Cracker Barrel has fallen. Retreat to the Waffle House is certain. Eternally yours,

Private Titus Johnson. — Glen Webster (@mryoda_84) June 9, 2023

10.

My Dearest,

I write to you today broken. War is hell. We were in position, but the The Chicken Place sabotaged us. The Cracker Barrel has fallen. Never did I believe those words would escape this pen. Our spirits and bellies are empty. When will our suffering end? Your William https://t.co/Mpuvs27Udl — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) June 9, 2023

11.

Imagine being mad at this 🤣🤡 — LC (@LJCpnw) June 9, 2023

12.

You're laughing. Cracker Barrel has fallen, and you're laughing. pic.twitter.com/Rob59ICDSI — Charles J Dickens (@itsdickenstime) June 9, 2023

13.

My mom works at Cracker Barrel in retirement. My brother is gay. This will make her day, I will be sure to take my family, thanks for sharing ❤️ — nix.eth (@nix_eth) June 9, 2023

14.

My daughter worked at Cracker Barrel right after she graduated high school. She hated Sundays cause church people would come in and seat big parties that were demanding and took up tables for a long time and they don’t tip. If maga actually did boycott, the servers win. — Kick (@ErnspigerX) June 10, 2023

15.

Honestly, if your bigoted movement can’t even win over the fucking Cracker Barrel it’s probably time to pack up and go home https://t.co/zu6mRNvTKU — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) June 9, 2023

At least the *checks notes* rainbow-coloured rocking chair stopped the bigots from ranting at Chick-fil-A for valuing equality and diversity.

"You are no longer the Lord's chicken" had one resplendent week at the top before being displaced by "Cracker Barrel has fallen." Sic transit gloria mundi. pic.twitter.com/riul3wcwAn — Brent S. Sirota (@BrentSirota) June 9, 2023

We’ll leave the last word to Brian Krassenstein.

If you are more alarmed by Disney and the White House flying LGBTQ flags or Cracker Barrel having a rainbow chair and showing that they support people from all walks of life, than you are with Nazis flying Nazi flags outside the entrance of Disney World, then I think you have… pic.twitter.com/tn2SduYWn7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 11, 2023

READ MORE

This TikToker’s perfect parody of anti-Pride bigots is today’s funniest thing

Image Cracker Barrel