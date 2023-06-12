Time magazine said Ukraine faced its very own ‘Chernobyl’ and was schooled into next week

News

See if you can spot this unfortunate schoolboy error by the good people of Time magazine in a piece about the horrific consequences of the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

Well, yes, quite.

And it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses. Here are our favourites.

1.

now some of you might find this opinion controversial but chornobyl is ukraine’s chornobyl https://t.co/rhcJovfSz9 pic.twitter.com/ngNuNA0oMv — salad without the la (@anyamrch) June 12, 2023

2.

3.

Tune in next week to read how Napoleon fighting Wellington in the Netherlands could become his Waterloo https://t.co/yDNwvdCjiE — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 12, 2023

4.

you'll NEVER guess where chernobyl is https://t.co/v2P7UdVLNL — san 🥟🦦🌸 (@lurjiprinveli) June 12, 2023

5.

Maybe Time could become Time’s Time in Time for Time? — Shav (@Shavghan) June 12, 2023

6.

Girl do u know where Chernobyl is https://t.co/dWjKwFhcwu — Tom💐🏳️‍🌈 (@TomHulme79) June 12, 2023

7.

8.

the article itself seems fine, this is just one of the most catastrophic title fuckups in journalism history https://t.co/cTZMvglOWp — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) June 12, 2023

9.

I'm just wondering how someone like the Times can post articles like this one. 'The country's 'Chernobyl''?? Like, hello. First of all, it's ChOrnobyl. Second, Chernobyl is Ukraine. Did you ever open the map??? https://t.co/hwv5rrnGIT pic.twitter.com/bQY8N39RsM — пані тиранка (@tyranka_ua) June 12, 2023

10.

I've got a feeling, and this is just a guess by the way, but I think that Chernobyl was Ukraine's Chernobyl. https://t.co/CoZQrTI0fC — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) June 12, 2023

11.

I see Time has decided to let AI write their content https://t.co/6eZfDY29PU — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) June 12, 2023

12.

up next: how Alberta wildfires could become USA's 9/11 or something idk https://t.co/1G9XKac6km — фіма зельцман (@rayonnyiemoboy) June 12, 2023

13.

These guys aren't gonna believe which country Chernobyl was in pic.twitter.com/caJdH2EP7W — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) June 12, 2023

To conclude …

Time learning in the quote tweets that Chernobyl is Ukraine’s Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/pAlR7ZDPyw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 12, 2023

And this.

when TIME reads all the comments about how Chernobyl is actually located in fucking Ukraine https://t.co/u5BrqJeUnN pic.twitter.com/oZfXEVHv0C — annie (@persicapit) June 12, 2023

Source Twitter @TIME