This most unfortunate driving test is making us feel so much better about all the times we failed

Videos

It’s not easy taking a driving test. We know because we’ve taken a lot of them.

But none of ours went quite so badly as this most unfortunate exam which went viral over the weekend for reasons which will become obvious.

For the completists out there, it’s a 63 year old woman who struck several curbs before crashing straight into the lamppost in Lanus, Argentina, according to Sky News.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it over on Reddit.

‘I love the puff of smoke at the end. The car just seems so defeated. It’s just given up.’

Gaming_N_Whiskey “Did I pass?”

halonone ‘Three points off, but luckily still a pass.’

AdMore3461 ‘Is this normal? Not the shit driving, but rather doing a driving test on a circuit rather than regular public roads?’

yada_yada_blah_blah ‘Probably it’s a very initial stage, like a first contact with a car. ‘In Brazil we have mandatory classes on a simulator but I heard some places also have a closed course to practice before letting people without any driving experience go to the streets and the final exam.’

Independent-Oven-919

Source Reddit u/Embriash