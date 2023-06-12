This ‘high output marriage’ relationship strategy from LinkedIn is this week’s most eye-opening thing

Life

It’s only Monday but if we see a more eye-opening thing this week then, well, we’ll write about it here.

It’s a ‘high output marriage’ relationship strategy shared over on LinkedIn, using lessons learned in business to improve your relationship and it’s quite the read.

Whatever works for you, obviously. But we’re not sure it would work for us. And neither were these people after it was shared by @StateOfLinkedIn over on Twitter.

“I now pronounce you husband and wife.” “Ah. Amazing! Now Jenny, if you don’t mind, the board would like a quick word. If you could join us in the conference room that’d be great.” 😂 — Bret Kenwell (@BretKenwell) June 9, 2023

Does he have a divorce/back out contingency plan that has been agreed with all stakeholders? — Barry McGuigan (@OblivionCalls) June 8, 2023

As long as her contract allows for a 1month notice period it’s all gravy — Christ0naBike (@Christonab1ke) June 8, 2023

It’s tough but sometimes you gotta fire one of the kids after the 2nd budgetary strike and for failing to live up to the company value statement. It was easier than when I had the wife interviewing and training candidates for her position after she got that promotion to mom. — Chevy Prefect (@mardybumnn) June 8, 2023

