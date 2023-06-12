Life

This ‘high output marriage’ relationship strategy from LinkedIn is this week’s most eye-opening thing

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2023

It’s only Monday but if we see a more eye-opening thing this week then, well, we’ll write about it here.

It’s a ‘high output marriage’ relationship strategy shared over on LinkedIn, using lessons learned in business to improve your relationship and it’s quite the read.

Whatever works for you, obviously. But we’re not sure it would work for us. And neither were these people after it was shared by @StateOfLinkedIn over on Twitter.

