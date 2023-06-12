Pics

This gallery of past and present world leaders as babies might be the best thing AI’s done

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2023

There’s surely not been a better use for AI than this gallery of world leaders imagined as babies.

It comes courtesy of @planet.ai_ over on Instagram which – you guessed it – asked AI to draw world leaders as babies.

And it’s very funny and totally on the button.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Planet AI (@planet.ai_)

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared by xx over on Twitter.

Bravo!

Except, as this person pointed out …

Well, yes, but it still made us smile.

Source Instagram @planet.ai_ H/T Twitter @Rainmaker1973