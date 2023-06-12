This gallery of past and present world leaders as babies might be the best thing AI’s done
There’s surely not been a better use for AI than this gallery of world leaders imagined as babies.
It comes courtesy of @planet.ai_ over on Instagram which – you guessed it – asked AI to draw world leaders as babies.
And it’s very funny and totally on the button.
Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared by xx over on Twitter.
World leaders as babies, according to AI
Bravo!
Except, as this person pointed out …
Cute, and funny how you can still recognize them, whereas if you saw actual baby pictures of them, you probably couldn’t.
Well, yes, but it still made us smile.
