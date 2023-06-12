This gallery of past and present world leaders as babies might be the best thing AI’s done

Pics

There’s surely not been a better use for AI than this gallery of world leaders imagined as babies.

It comes courtesy of @planet.ai_ over on Instagram which – you guessed it – asked AI to draw world leaders as babies.

And it’s very funny and totally on the button.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared by xx over on Twitter.

World leaders as babies, according to AI [📹 Planet AI: https://t.co/MEZlWjUMmY]pic.twitter.com/fN9YiPbHzN — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 12, 2023

Bravo!

Except, as this person pointed out …

Cute, and funny how you can still recognize them, whereas if you saw actual baby pictures of them, you probably couldn’t. — LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) June 12, 2023

Well, yes, but it still made us smile.

Source Instagram @planet.ai_ H/T Twitter @Rainmaker1973