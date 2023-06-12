This American’s delight at Brits’ sharing crisps in the pub is today’s loveliest thing

Life

Here’s a rather lovely thing to take the edge off everything else going right now.

It’s an American called David Escobedo – ‘From Los Angeles, doing my PhD in Chester’ – sharing his love (and amazement) at the British habit of sharing a packet of crisps in the pub.

It went viral after it was shared by @BeardedGenius on Twitter and it’s a fab watch.

Love how charmed this fella is by the torn open packet of crisps in a pub for everyone to share pic.twitter.com/blauOxxlOH — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 11, 2023

I love this, and I also love that the multiple camera angles and cuts make it seem like he's been thinking about this for many hours across many different locations. "which there usually is not very many crisps"! — WOKE MOB UNENJOYER (@joelgolby) June 12, 2023

I'm clearly quite fragile atm because this almost made me tear up, you're welcome king, have a crisp https://t.co/iuh2URWpHh — the bosom chum of Nelson Muntz (@sistersinead) June 12, 2023

A flag and a crown mean nothing to me, this is the stuff I feel patriotic about. — fuck off Avalon (@robmulholland) June 11, 2023

Instant honorary dual citizenship must be awarded to this absolute king amongst men. https://t.co/jJOdzF4EsS — (((Sigourney B)))🐹🐓 (@sigourneybeaver) June 12, 2023

Always carry the bags in your mouth like an apex predator if you have two ore more pints as well to save a trip back. — Joeydc101 (@footy_joe) June 12, 2023

It's a beautiful thing. People who buy crisps in the pub and don't share should be asked to leave. https://t.co/VRpOx9F4q3 — Dead Men Tom (@DeadMenTom) June 12, 2023

Glorious, i have a mate who calls this "pub salad" — chris (@chrismgalloway) June 11, 2023

I want to adopt this man. Also who knew eating crisps was so anthropologically interesting. I feel like this guy could get a thesis from pub etiquette https://t.co/dnvRgHJs0c — Ruth Ware (@RuthWareWriter) June 12, 2023

What a loveable dude. Would share my crisps with him. — Gilles (@gillesofftheweb) June 11, 2023

