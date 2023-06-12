Life

This American’s delight at Brits’ sharing crisps in the pub is today’s loveliest thing

John Plunkett. Updated June 12th, 2023

Here’s a rather lovely thing to take the edge off everything else going right now.

It’s an American called David Escobedo – ‘From Los Angeles, doing my PhD in Chester’ – sharing his love (and amazement) at the British habit of sharing a packet of crisps in the pub.

It went viral after it was shared by @BeardedGenius on Twitter and it’s a fab watch.

Wonderful stuff (and you can find David on TikTok here and on Twitter over here.).

Source TikTok @fntsywlkr H/T Twitter @BeardedGenius