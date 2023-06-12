Surely the funniest and most brutal response you’ll see to a phishing text

Life

There are two ways you can respond to a phishing text or email trying to relieve you of your password or bank account details or whatever.

You can curse under your breath and hit delete. Or you can try something more ambitious, like the response @FPWellman just shared over on Twitter.

Honestly, I enjoy these phishing texts way too much. pic.twitter.com/uoQdNJ70KA — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 10, 2023

And it turns out Fred is something of a past master at this.

Oddly they never reply. pic.twitter.com/wVWqUrPqbf — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 10, 2023

Boom.

A master reply!! " I had to wipe my ass with a rock" Oh God🙇 — Truth B.Told (@mickmanselle) June 10, 2023

Where do I send the bill for cleaning coffee off my keyboard? — Mick Magill he/him/his https://qoto.org/@surlyone (@sardonicsurly) June 10, 2023

Omg this is the best thing in the universe. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) June 10, 2023

Source Twitter @FPWellman