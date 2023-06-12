Life

Surely the funniest and most brutal response you’ll see to a phishing text

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2023

There are two ways you can respond to a phishing text or email trying to relieve you of your password or bank account details or whatever.

You can curse under your breath and hit delete. Or you can try something more ambitious, like the response @FPWellman just shared over on Twitter.

And it turns out Fred is something of a past master at this.

Boom.

Source Twitter @FPWellman