Politics

“Alexa, show me the most melodramatic take on Boris Johnson’s downfall”

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 12th, 2023

Despite a strong field, courtesy of Boris Johnson‘s supporters – including those getting a nod in his resignation honours list – the Mail on Sunday’s comment piece roared into pole position for most ridiculous reaction to the former PM’s latest dummy-spitting episode.

We previously thought only Jean-Claude Van Damme could pull off a stretch like that, but every day in UK politics is an education.

No prizes for guessing who gave the Mail’s brain fart their seal of approval.

As well as an automatic entry into ‘Insane Political Headlines of Our Time’, the headline got Twitter’s full attention for several hours.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Robin Ince made sense of the analogy.

Source Neil Henderson Image Neil Henderson, Screengrab