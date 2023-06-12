“Alexa, show me the most melodramatic take on Boris Johnson’s downfall”

Politics

Despite a strong field, courtesy of Boris Johnson‘s supporters – including those getting a nod in his resignation honours list – the Mail on Sunday’s comment piece roared into pole position for most ridiculous reaction to the former PM’s latest dummy-spitting episode.

MAIL ON SUNDAY; Just like Mrs Thatcher, Boris is a tiger undone #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GemHFJMRZ6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 10, 2023

We previously thought only Jean-Claude Van Damme could pull off a stretch like that, but every day in UK politics is an education.

No prizes for guessing who gave the Mail’s brain fart their seal of approval.

As well as an automatic entry into ‘Insane Political Headlines of Our Time’, the headline got Twitter’s full attention for several hours.

Hi Nadine, could you check your settings, as I'm not sure your links are working properly- pic.twitter.com/fq4bcKoLeN — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 10, 2023

This isn’t a great metaphor. Tigers look impressive from afar, but bring them inside and they’ll trash the place then take a long nap pic.twitter.com/Gn8rSDarzq — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 11, 2023

“and that was Tiger Undone by Miniscule Nibbling Mice” https://t.co/IStZDiFyq2 pic.twitter.com/N2wQlqGjJN — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) June 10, 2023

If you’re a tiger that can get undone by mice, you’re a shit tiger. pic.twitter.com/J5qQtEp0OU — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 10, 2023

obviously this is mental but mostly I have to say I'm very taken with the image of miniscule nibbling mice, they sound adorable, where can I see them https://t.co/fMMw03GKl8 — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) June 10, 2023

Developing story. The Kangaroo Court that set up the Witch Hunt to organise a Hitjob has now dispatched some Nibbling Mice to bring down a Tiger – no news on the location of the Witch yet … pic.twitter.com/6rhjgTNPMv — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) June 11, 2023

More of a monkey. pic.twitter.com/hXHBwdX6CB — Hugh Janus 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@Hugh_Janus888) June 10, 2023

someone should check in on them pic.twitter.com/iaNwzo6XrP — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 11, 2023

"NYEKKKK nyek nyek nyek… that's no *tiger*… that's some sort of mop that has been left outdoors too long". pic.twitter.com/Nk6DanUBFd — Tim Worthington (@outonbluesix) June 11, 2023

We know who the @secrettory12 is – when are we going to unmask the satirical genius behind the “Mail on a Sunday”? https://t.co/8nvuRa7Av7 — James Ledingham (@JimmyLedingham) June 11, 2023

Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

Bye bye Boris, you are shite. https://t.co/wtIqgW6iqK — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) June 10, 2023

"A tiger has been undone by nibbling mice." pic.twitter.com/Ia1Dl7DViq — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 10, 2023

‘We asked you for reasons a politician might resign. You said, ‘As a tiger nibbling some mice. Our survey said…’ pic.twitter.com/euRYhmRUnl — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) June 10, 2023

Tories really are leaning into their supervillain vibes by calling their opponents "nibbling mice". https://t.co/oMwytzWtHV — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 10, 2023

Robin Ince made sense of the analogy.

If Johnson is a tiger, then he is the tiger that came to tea – eating us out of house and home – and a greedy lazy slob – who wants it all while doing nothing — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) June 11, 2023

