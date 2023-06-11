Sports parents of the world unite – or maybe not

Entertainment

Comedian and former children’s TV star – in Australia – Jimmy Rees has a knack for capturing the essence of people from all walks of life.

He’s previously shone a light on Christmas shoppers, cat owners, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers, amongst others – but now he’s turned his attention to sports parents.

We think he nailed it.

YouTube users related.

Too accurate, annoyingly accurate 😂😂😂

Emily

My dad is the coach for my little brother’s AFL team. Last match he told them to stop having a tea party. They’re 6.

Rose Petal Rainbow

As someone that grew up playing hockey in a country town that revered sport this is 100% a vibe.

Valvren Da Boss

“Good god! there’s 7 hours to go” Too bloody relatable 😂😂

THEBiggestYEE

Yep! Steered our boys towards basketball cos the weather is much better inside!

Bec Fisher

Teresse Birkett had a tale from a different section of the sports world.

I’m a swim teacher of 2 and 3 year olds…….when parents come over to pool side and start asking why their kid hasn’t progressed further in 6 weeks…..I weep for the future. My standard response is “Yes, it looks like the next Olympics are out, sorry.

