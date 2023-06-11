A.I demonstrates how Friends would have looked with the Game of Thrones cast

Pics

Over on Reddit, the r/Midjourney AI art forum is packed with things that look like they must exist or have existed, but they’re from the fevered brains of people who can get the Midjourney program to do their bidding.

Remember the Pope’s puffer jacket? That was from r/Midjourney.

A Redditor named u/reddimatz has come up with a TV show crossover that shouldn’t work – but does.

This was their explanation.

What if Game Of Thrones was just a bunch of friends having a good time? Except for that one guy who was just a douche.

Spot the douche!

The pictures got a big thumbs up from Reddit. 🎶 so no one told you the show was gonna end this wayyy 👏👏👏👏👏

CptainJakSparrow Still holding the door 😭

IllusionMist NeuroticKnight added some context. Game of Thrones is just them playing DnD.

