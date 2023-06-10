US

Trump was storing government documents in his shower – 22 reactions making a splash

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2023

Since the announcement that Donald Trump is being indicted for offences relating to the allegedly illegal possession of classified government documents, he and his supporters have been suggesting alternative scenarios than rule-breaking on his part.

Excuses have included –

He officially had two years to go through them before handing them over. (He didn’t)

He was able to de-classify them just by thinking it. (He wasn’t)

The documents were secured in accordance with the law. (They weren’t)

Here’s former Trump adviser Kimberley Guilfoyle, passionately making that last point.

In fact, the indictment states that boxes of documents were found in a bathroom, shower, ballroom, storeroom, office and bedroom – none of which had been cleared for the storage of classified information at that time.

In one of his many, many Truth Social posts on the subject, Trump argued that he can’t have been doing anything illegal because he wasn’t hiding anything.

Unfortunately for him, neither shamelessness nor stupidity are defences in law. Twitter weighed in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2