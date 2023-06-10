Trump was storing government documents in his shower – 22 reactions making a splash

US

Since the announcement that Donald Trump is being indicted for offences relating to the allegedly illegal possession of classified government documents, he and his supporters have been suggesting alternative scenarios than rule-breaking on his part.

Excuses have included –

He officially had two years to go through them before handing them over. (He didn’t) He was able to de-classify them just by thinking it. (He wasn’t) The documents were secured in accordance with the law. (They weren’t)

Here’s former Trump adviser Kimberley Guilfoyle, passionately making that last point.

Guilfoyle: Those documents were properly contained, properly secured, and it was his right under the Presidential Records Act to be able to maintain those in a secure location. Those are the facts. What’s also a fact is Biden should be prosecuted.. pic.twitter.com/eZFU9IKd7C — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023

In fact, the indictment states that boxes of documents were found in a bathroom, shower, ballroom, storeroom, office and bedroom – none of which had been cleared for the storage of classified information at that time.

An incredible image — boxes of classified documents stacked next to a toilet in a gilded Mar-a-Lago bathroom pic.twitter.com/a31GRkuOtH — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 9, 2023

He stashed highest security documents in his bathroom, ( photo above) in shower, bedroom, club ballroom pic.twitter.com/4Kk9PiqigN — Mia Farrow 🧡🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸☘️ (@MiaFarrow) June 9, 2023

In one of his many, many Truth Social posts on the subject, Trump argued that he can’t have been doing anything illegal because he wasn’t hiding anything.

Unfortunately for him, neither shamelessness nor stupidity are defences in law. Twitter weighed in.

Staples meets Liberace meets the fall of Ceausescu meets America’s nuclear secrets, with what looks like an IKEA shower curtain thrown in to boot. Instantly iconic. pic.twitter.com/sEBdNMkRvh — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) June 9, 2023

As political metaphors go, this one might be a bit too on the nose pic.twitter.com/QSwgzEydG5 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 9, 2023

That's a lot of copies of Ethnic Jokes for All Occasions. pic.twitter.com/g2IKiQbJDw — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) June 9, 2023

Trump's contempt for United States national security, captured in a single photograph: pic.twitter.com/j9GY2ttwFC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 9, 2023

not sure anything has ever summarized trump’s aesthetic better than a bathroom full of crimes with chandeliers and a tension rod shower curtain pic.twitter.com/Tnn1jMJLAS — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) June 9, 2023

What’s the big deal, so he liked to read nuclear secrets on the jacks pic.twitter.com/rk1h9tJYKg — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) June 9, 2023

at least he has the Collyer brothers vote all sewn up pic.twitter.com/ZDEkCTuybN — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) June 9, 2023

In the distance, the sound of thousands of Progressive Era historians revising their final week lectures on legacies and lessons learned and shoehorning this image into the PowerPoint https://t.co/WyP5DiaPeG — Vaughn Joy • Support #WGAstrong (@gvaughnjoy) June 9, 2023

11.