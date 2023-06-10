‘If “OK Boomer” was a digital assistant like “OK Google” what sorts of answers would it give?’ 19 highly probable suggestions

Life

One of the top r/AskReddit threads of all time asked this question –

If “OK Boomer” was a digital assistant like “OK Google” what sorts of answers would it give you to certain questions?

Apologies to any Boomers reading this. Don’t shoot the messenger.

1.

“Ok Boomer, where’s the nearest recycling center?” “We have trash cans.”

BeatingBoxFox

MrMager

3.

“OK Boomer, open YouTube.” “How? Can you show me?”

Gottamemearthemall

4.

“Ok boomer, how can I pay for college?” “Write a check like I did!”

riiptemp

5.

“Ok Boomer, what’s on TV right now?” “We only watch the news and Wheel of Fortune in this house.”

Pantelima

ninaruminatti

7.

Ok Boomer, play today’s hits. THAT is NOT music!

onesillymom

8.

“Ok Boomer, what time is it?” “Time for you to get a watch.”



9.

“OK Boomer, what’s the capital of Iraq?” “Back in my day, we looked things up in an encyclopedia. Damn Millennials, so obsessed with their phones.”

Ostentia

10.