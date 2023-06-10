17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘Sold as “Sheets with rose pattern” in the catalogue, looks like this on the bed …’

(via)

2. ‘Idk why I think this is hilarious’

(via)

3. ‘Gotta love these signs’

(via)

4. ‘It’s my parents’ anniversary today. I drew this in the card I gave them’



(via)

5. ‘The Nintendo Captcha System gave me an image of a dude taking a leak …’

(via)

6. ‘A Belgian agency, specializing in construction jobs made this’

(via)

7. ‘There’s something strange about this Nirvana T-shirt I thrifted’

(via)

8. ‘This is not my cat’



(via)

9. ‘My boss put this up as a reminder of our core values’

(via)