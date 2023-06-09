This supremely sneaky way of napping on the job is next level staff

Videos

We’re not sure we’ve seen a more ingenious way of taking a quick nap on the job.

Only pity is it won’t work for all professions (we’re still trying to work out a way of hoisting a car onto our desk).

‘I thought it was a cat at first 💀,’ said brylex1 who shared it in the corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’.

And there was only one way it could have been better.

‘IQ is obviously through the roof! Should have maybe laid some bubble wrap around him so if someone got too close it would wake him. Other than that absolutely brilliant.’

CoinBaked

Nailed it.

‘I’m convinced this is exactly what happens when I take my car in for an oil change and it takes 3 hours.’

burns_after_reading “I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.” ‘- Bill Gates’

Temporary_Privacy ‘Maybe its so easy he did it in his sleep.’

brylex1

Source Reddit u/brylex1