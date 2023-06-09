The unexpected payoff to this pizza order is today’s funniest (and loveliest) thing

Life

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ where it’s best to expect – you guessed it – the unexpected.

And we really didn’t see this coming, a pizza order with a twist which is surely today’s funniest (and loveliest) thing.

‘World needs people like her,’ said wtf_nabil who shared it over on Reddit.

Awwwww!

‘Oh I’m guilty of this. I’ve done this plenty. I just forget where I’m at and who I’m talking to sometimes. ‘I love you’

Darkrain0629 ‘I saw a call coming in the other day and answered, “hey babe”. It was, in fact, not my babe.’

-kOdAbAr- “Now that’s customer service” 😂 You fucking nailed it, Donna!.’

thinkingaction

Source Reddit u/wtf_nabil