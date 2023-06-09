Surely the most jaw-dropping 8 seconds you’ll watch this week

Videos

This video of a helicopter flight over the Grand Canyon has gone wildly viral on Reddit for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It’s an (almost) terminally curious passenger who is given a lesson in flight safety by the pilot who – given the circumstances – is an absolute model of restraint.

Wouldn’t have blamed him for reaching for the ejector seat. Hers, not his.

‘And that is when the pilot turns around.’

Ok_Sentence_5767 ‘Lol, he sounds like he’s saying “no” to a dog.’

SchokoLola ‘Stupid question but what does the lever do???’

Kooky_Werewolf6044 ‘Rotor brake lever. It makes the spinning thing on the top to stop spinning.’

waitinp ‘So in flight it’s a “death lever”.’

Iceolator88 ‘My mom when I turn on the overhead light in the car.’

Rfg711 ‘I work in the tourism industry. One of the things tourists most want to take a vacation from is common f-cking sense.’

Dio_Yuji ‘Did she really say “why not” as if she has the right?’

waitinp “what do you mean i can’t stop the rotor, it’s doing such an annoying sound”

ilnofrio

Source Reddit u/Iceolator88