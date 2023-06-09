Videos

Surely the most jaw-dropping 8 seconds you’ll watch this week

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2023

This video of a helicopter flight over the Grand Canyon has gone wildly viral on Reddit for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It’s an (almost) terminally curious passenger who is given a lesson in flight safety by the pilot who – given the circumstances – is an absolute model of restraint.

Does she wants to die?
by u/Iceolator88 in facepalm

Wouldn’t have blamed him for reaching for the ejector seat. Hers, not his.

‘And that is when the pilot turns around.’
Ok_Sentence_5767

‘Lol, he sounds like he’s saying “no” to a dog.’
SchokoLola

‘Stupid question but what does the lever do???’
Kooky_Werewolf6044

‘Rotor brake lever. It makes the spinning thing on the top to stop spinning.’
waitinp

‘So in flight it’s a “death lever”.’
Iceolator88

‘My mom when I turn on the overhead light in the car.’
Rfg711

‘I work in the tourism industry. One of the things tourists most want to take a vacation from is common f-cking sense.’
Dio_Yuji

‘Did she really say “why not” as if she has the right?’
waitinp

“what do you mean i can’t stop the rotor, it’s doing such an annoying sound”
ilnofrio

Source Reddit u/Iceolator88