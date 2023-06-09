Surely the most jaw-dropping 8 seconds you’ll watch this week
This video of a helicopter flight over the Grand Canyon has gone wildly viral on Reddit for reasons which are about to become obvious.
It’s an (almost) terminally curious passenger who is given a lesson in flight safety by the pilot who – given the circumstances – is an absolute model of restraint.
Wouldn’t have blamed him for reaching for the ejector seat. Hers, not his.
‘And that is when the pilot turns around.’
Ok_Sentence_5767
‘Lol, he sounds like he’s saying “no” to a dog.’
SchokoLola
‘Stupid question but what does the lever do???’
Kooky_Werewolf6044
‘Rotor brake lever. It makes the spinning thing on the top to stop spinning.’
waitinp
‘So in flight it’s a “death lever”.’
Iceolator88
‘My mom when I turn on the overhead light in the car.’
Rfg711
‘I work in the tourism industry. One of the things tourists most want to take a vacation from is common f-cking sense.’
Dio_Yuji
‘Did she really say “why not” as if she has the right?’
waitinp
“what do you mean i can’t stop the rotor, it’s doing such an annoying sound”
ilnofrio
Source Reddit u/Iceolator88