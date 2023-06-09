Celebrity

Rik Mayall’s ‘5 Mantras for Life’ have gone viral again and it’s the best 2 minutes you’ll spend today

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2023

It’s been nine years since the death of Rik Mayall and like every year on this date people have been sharing favourite moments and memories of the great man.

And one clip in particular went viral this year, the ‘five mantras for life’ he shared in his acceptance speech when he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Exeter University back in 2008.

It was shared on Twitter by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 and it’s surely the best 2 minutes you’ll spend today.

Bravo, Rik Mayall.

Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2