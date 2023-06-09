Rik Mayall’s ‘5 Mantras for Life’ have gone viral again and it’s the best 2 minutes you’ll spend today

Celebrity

It’s been nine years since the death of Rik Mayall and like every year on this date people have been sharing favourite moments and memories of the great man.

And one clip in particular went viral this year, the ‘five mantras for life’ he shared in his acceptance speech when he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Exeter University back in 2008.

It was shared on Twitter by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 and it’s surely the best 2 minutes you’ll spend today.

9 years ago today 😢 Anyway, sod all that death crap. Here are Rik Mayall’s 5 mantras for LIFE!! pic.twitter.com/KLXUdWkacM — James Hogg 🖋 (@JamesAHogg2) June 9, 2023

Bravo, Rik Mayall.

This all day long🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kJJ8fi6sia — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) June 9, 2023

What a loss – so wise, so funny & utterly brilliant. His voice & wisdom are missed so much. Thank you Rik for the laughter & the memories. — LynnC (@lynnccglas) June 9, 2023

The wonderful Rik Mayall, gone 9 years ago today but never forgotten, gave young people these 5 wonderful lessons for life. I don’t know who on here needs to hear them but pic.twitter.com/H0nDT3fGWQ — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) June 9, 2023

May Dr Mayall’s prescription for life continue to be taken up everywhere. 🙏 🇬🇧 #RikMayall ❤️ @AdrianEdmondson — Remote-Controlled President Bumpty (@RealHumptyB) June 9, 2023

Amen 🙏 RIP Rik. Top lad and funny fucker https://t.co/T1Usb6y6Zd — Verum Est Fidei (@EstFidei) June 9, 2023

He’s a bloody legend for many reasons, but this speech is fantastic. — Mountain Goat (@ElfInspectorWaF) June 9, 2023

Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2