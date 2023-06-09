People have been sharing the funniest TikToks they’ve seen and this one’s an absolute slam dunk
Over on Twitter people have been sharing their favourite funny TikToks after @mystree_ asked – you guessed it – this.
what's the funniest tiktok video you've ever seen?
— (@mystree_) June 1, 2023
And while it prompted lots of fabulously funny contenders …
This one right here pic.twitter.com/PtLT9bpUDD
— Ryan (@RyanTx__) June 4, 2023
he thought his dog was stupid but it just speaks spanish https://t.co/ZufR3HjBzN pic.twitter.com/zdgS27TY3f
— kira (@kirawontmiss) June 8, 2023
This is honestly top 10 tiktoks of all time https://t.co/cKTjktZFDY pic.twitter.com/zzwbyhs7Z8
— jeremy (@jezza_p78) June 3, 2023
This took my whole 30min lunch break https://t.co/MxFvLMjJn5 pic.twitter.com/BGajWjd0Pw
— Tutti.Fruitti… ✨✨ (@ednigma_617) June 3, 2023
It catches me off guard EVERY TIME https://t.co/LrBIAc7HK1 pic.twitter.com/QcPL34qvfl
— is pro WGA (@EmmaTolkin) June 5, 2023
… We’re giving our top prize – at least for today – to this one.
This had me in tears https://t.co/fbq98XZuj5 pic.twitter.com/vVPbctkIUD
— Bucketsquad (@BucketSQD) June 9, 2023
Boom!
Source Twitter @BucketSQD