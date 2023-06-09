Videos

People have been sharing the funniest TikToks they’ve seen and this one’s an absolute slam dunk

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2023

Over on Twitter people have been sharing their favourite funny TikToks after @mystree_ asked – you guessed it – this.

And while it prompted lots of fabulously funny contenders …

… We’re giving our top prize – at least for today – to this one.

Boom!

Source Twitter @BucketSQD