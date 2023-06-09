People have been sharing the funniest TikToks they’ve seen and this one’s an absolute slam dunk

Videos

Over on Twitter people have been sharing their favourite funny TikToks after @mystree_ asked – you guessed it – this.

what's the funniest tiktok video you've ever seen? — (@mystree_) June 1, 2023

And while it prompted lots of fabulously funny contenders …

This one right here pic.twitter.com/PtLT9bpUDD — Ryan (@RyanTx__) June 4, 2023

he thought his dog was stupid but it just speaks spanish https://t.co/ZufR3HjBzN pic.twitter.com/zdgS27TY3f — kira (@kirawontmiss) June 8, 2023

This is honestly top 10 tiktoks of all time https://t.co/cKTjktZFDY pic.twitter.com/zzwbyhs7Z8 — jeremy (@jezza_p78) June 3, 2023

It catches me off guard EVERY TIME https://t.co/LrBIAc7HK1 pic.twitter.com/QcPL34qvfl — is pro WGA (@EmmaTolkin) June 5, 2023

… We’re giving our top prize – at least for today – to this one.

Boom!

Source Twitter @BucketSQD