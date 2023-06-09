Michelle Mone hired a PR firm to ‘uncancel’ her – and they dropped her

News

You probably already know that a business with strong links to Douglas Barrowman, the husband of Tory peer Michelle Mone, was awarded contracts worth more than £200 million to supply PPE after going through the UK Government’s so-called VIP lane.

The newly registered company, PPE Medpro, made it into that lane because it had been strongly recommended by Baroness Mone.

Michelle Mone’s husband has a financial interest in a firm that won £200 million in public contracts after she recommended it to the UK Government. https://t.co/2ppQYb6XZs — Upset Fish (@StormySturgeon) June 6, 2023

Gowns for which the company had been paid £122 million turned out to be unusable and cost the taxpayer a further £11 million for storage and disposal.

BREAKING: Government has sued PPE Medpro, the company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone, for the full £122m it paid under the contract for gowns awarded via the VIP lane in June 2020. Company says it will "rigorously" defend the claim. — David Conn (@david_conn) December 19, 2022

Despite efforts by the Department of Health and Social Care to claw back the money, neither PPE Medpro nor Michelle Mone have provided a refund, and pictures of her swanning about on a £10 million luxury yacht didn’t do much for the peer’s public image.

After years of denials and legal sabre-rattling @guardian obtained evidence Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman did have links to PPE Medpro and secretly received £65m from its profits of which £29m went into an offshore trust benefiting Mone and her children https://t.co/N0mmIvXTXH — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) November 24, 2022

That image was so bad, in fact, she turned to a PR company for help with some public rehabilitation …but they have dropped her.

via Gfycat

Wonder how much taxpayer money is going towards rescuing her image…https://t.co/jYpXVTQifd — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 8, 2023

She was lucky enough to get some advice from Carol Vorderman.

The PR company Michelle Mone paid to "rescue her image" has dropped her!! Here's some free PR advice ⏬

1. Pay back the money you've taken as a Pandemic Profiteer.

2. Say you're sorry

3. Give a multi million pound donation to an NHS Charity on top.

Cos only that could even… pic.twitter.com/le7pe703zg — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 8, 2023

Twitter was full of sympathy for her plight. Oh no, wait – it wasn’t.

1.

She’s been cancelled by the PR agency that boasts it can un-cancel anybody… Beautiful. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 8, 2023

2.

3.

2b "Go to jail, go directly to jail!"? People routinely get 12 years for armed robbery yet Tories don't even get community service for daylight robbery – and the exploitation of a pandemic https://t.co/oDYEr0rntf — Will Black 🍓 (@WillBlackWriter) June 8, 2023

4.

The PR agency that boasts it can un-cancel anybody has cut ties with her. Spending money on PR instead of returning the money you made in PPE scandal is definitely bad PR. https://t.co/0BFWDJAi9s — old jumpers (@oldjumpers) June 8, 2023

5.

Just pay it all back and grass up all the Tory crooks ! — Richard Doxsey (@richarddoxsey) June 8, 2023

6.

Mone will be on Strictly before we know it – or I'm a Celeb. https://t.co/tJ3fnzbe6P — Tripe Marketing Board (@TripeUK) June 8, 2023

7.

I suspect she wanted to “Rescue her image” but keep the money Not in the slightest bit contrite over her and her husbands actions — Albert Hummingbird 💙 🇪🇺🇬🇧 #GTTO #FBPE (@AlbertHumm) June 8, 2023

8.

Michelle Mone hasn't been cancelled She's a Tory thief, with fewer morals than a scumbag that would break into your house and rob you She thinks a PR firm can bring her back into public life She saw a national crisis and thought "How can I make money out of this?" pic.twitter.com/A23cszvG9a — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) June 7, 2023

9.

Article/grant application rejected? It could be worse, tweeps 👇 https://t.co/6v4bPKUmv7 — 🌑 Pontus Odmalm (@GPodmalm) June 9, 2023

10.

Michelle Mone. When your PR company (as one does) becomes the story…your PR campaign has failed. HTH — Timo (@timolarch) June 8, 2023

11.

She explained what she'd done, and what she wanted them to do. Their response:-…. pic.twitter.com/x0M80Xjnl8 — 🌟Supernova🌟🤍🖤💚🌈 (@Nova10987654321) June 8, 2023

12.

I once purloined £30 million of taxpayers' money from a PPE contract that made me so toxic there wasn't a PR firm in the country that would touch me with a bargepole. pic.twitter.com/WxBztHYCRU — Philip of Burgundy (@Phil_Burgundy) June 8, 2023

To sum up the general feeling …

The only image I want is her and her rotten husband behind bars. Nothing short of her repaying in full what she’s basically stolen from the NHS will ‘rescue’ her. Revealed: Michelle Mone’s effort to rescue image following PPE affair https://t.co/fD4F9m3njs — Lady Gigi of Pizza Hall #FBIW #YesScotland 🧢 (@GerriisalsoGigi) June 7, 2023

READ MORE

Dido Harding is stepping down as Chair of NHS Improvement and the jokes practically wrote themselves

Image Screengrab