News

Michelle Mone hired a PR firm to ‘uncancel’ her – and they dropped her

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2023

You probably already know that a business with strong links to Douglas Barrowman, the husband of Tory peer Michelle Mone, was awarded contracts worth more than £200 million to supply PPE after going through the UK Government’s so-called VIP lane.

The newly registered company, PPE Medpro, made it into that lane because it had been strongly recommended by Baroness Mone.

Gowns for which the company had been paid £122 million turned out to be unusable and cost the taxpayer a further £11 million for storage and disposal.

Despite efforts by the Department of Health and Social Care to claw back the money, neither PPE Medpro nor Michelle Mone have provided a refund, and pictures of her swanning about on a £10 million luxury yacht didn’t do much for the peer’s public image.

That image was so bad, in fact, she turned to a PR company for help with some public rehabilitation …but they have dropped her.

via Gfycat

She was lucky enough to get some advice from Carol Vorderman.

Twitter was full of sympathy for her plight. Oh no, wait – it wasn’t.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

To sum up the general feeling …

READ MORE

Dido Harding is stepping down as Chair of NHS Improvement and the jokes practically wrote themselves

Image Screengrab