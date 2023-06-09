If I fits, I sits.. 😂

Animals

With the weather already hotter than average in many places, this dog’s determined effort to cool down is not only relatable, but downright inspirational, too.

The adorable post, which was shared by u/Meta-Johnny, has picked up over 40,000 upvotes in less than a day – as well as comments like these.

Somebody shove a kiddie pool under the downspout for that good boy.

This killed me 😂

Feel that relief he is getting in this hot summer (⁠ ⁠ꈍ⁠ᴗ⁠ꈍ⁠)

Tight fit but he made it work

‘Awwww, yes. cool wets. basket kinda sucks, but, got it, got it, and yes. I. Am. In. The cool wets.’ -Thoughts of Dog (probably).

That blissful head plop at the end 😍🥰

Not only is it a bed, it’s also good source of water.

HOT DOG!

ImmenseSelfhatred had a slight addition for the title.

If I don’t fits, I still sits.



