‘If I fits, I sits’
With the weather already hotter than average in many places, this dog’s determined effort to cool down is not only relatable, but downright inspirational, too.
The adorable post, which was shared by u/Meta-Johnny, has picked up over 40,000 upvotes in less than a day – as well as comments like these.
Somebody shove a kiddie pool under the downspout for that good boy.
kountryKitty
This killed me 😂
AssAcoustics
Feel that relief he is getting in this hot summer ( ꈍᴗꈍ)
Prasadcode58
Tight fit but he made it work
Porkchop33
‘Awwww, yes. cool wets. basket kinda sucks, but, got it, got it, and yes. I. Am. In. The cool wets.’
-Thoughts of Dog (probably).
Scorchedurth
That blissful head plop at the end 😍🥰
70sWarriorHippy
Not only is it a bed, it’s also good source of water.
DrSenSen
HOT DOG!
SunshineJV
ImmenseSelfhatred had a slight addition for the title.
If I don’t fits, I still sits.
