25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Round Ups

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule of laughing at Donald Trump’s indictment to read through 25 of the funniest tweets from the past week.

If you like them, you don’t even need to put a ring on them – just a retweet.

It’s normal to have the three meals a day, unless you’re in first class on a train, where it is mandatory to have five sandwiches, two English breakfasts, eight slices of fruit cake, two beef casseroles, eleven cups of tea and eighteen double gin and tonics in a two hour journey. — Rosie Jones (@josierones) June 5, 2023

Excited to buy Apple's new internet-ready cheese grater. pic.twitter.com/cwzOV6HG5a — John Self (@john_self) June 5, 2023

I really hate these urinals pic.twitter.com/gcne546s77 — Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) June 4, 2023

interviewer "are you reading from a script?" me: "no why" pic.twitter.com/uLFD9krUsO — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

New live laugh love just dropped pic.twitter.com/UP5qPikd0A — Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) June 4, 2023

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. If he’s highly allergic and it kills him, you’ve actually fed him for the rest of his life. You can spin anything if you just put a little effort into it. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) June 5, 2023

Me and my boy drunk at the Taco Bell register at 1:30 am trying to order an item that hasn't been on the menu for years pic.twitter.com/PFoPXzb78Y — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) June 5, 2023

kids today will never understand the love-hate relationship i had with a talking paper clip on the computer — Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 5, 2023

