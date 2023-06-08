The difference between dogs and cats in 51 seconds

Animals

If you’re a cat owner, it looks like you can rule out seeing any signs of compassion from your pets if you happen to take ill or have an accident – particularly if you collapse while doling out the treats.

The post, shared by No-Economics-5338, really illustrates the difference between cats and dogs.

Cat is like “Oh he’s dead, tragic. Anyhow….”

hol123nnd

Cat waited a whole 30 seconds before trying to eat his corpse.

NowAcceptBitcoin

To be fair, my dog would be really upset AFTER he ate everything I dropped

Weekly_Bug_4847

I did the blanket disappearing trick with my cat and she freaked coming to look for me. I think it depends on the bond you have. Most cats don’t care.

B4ttlepoops

The dog looks very sad, feel bad for it

Tasty-Percentage4621

Cats know it’s bullshit. Dogs are more easily tricked.

Rithrius88

Dogs have owners and cats have staff.

PBAddict1668

The cat is like darn…time to look for another hooman.

Successful-Slide7690

I’m a lifelong cat owner who will freely admit, we don’t deserve dogs.

robywar

Cats said “prayers, sorrows”.

rho-rho4

PM_ME_DATASETS thought the cats weren’t being callous – just canny.

The cat realises you’re faking it and gets you to break character. Cat is like “Such a drama queen, let me eat all this food before I call you out.”



