The difference between dogs and cats in 51 seconds
If you’re a cat owner, it looks like you can rule out seeing any signs of compassion from your pets if you happen to take ill or have an accident – particularly if you collapse while doling out the treats.
Difference between dogs and cats.
by u/No-Economics-5338 in SipsTea
The post, shared by No-Economics-5338, really illustrates the difference between cats and dogs.
Cat is like “Oh he’s dead, tragic. Anyhow….”
hol123nnd
Cat waited a whole 30 seconds before trying to eat his corpse.
NowAcceptBitcoin
To be fair, my dog would be really upset AFTER he ate everything I dropped
Weekly_Bug_4847
I did the blanket disappearing trick with my cat and she freaked coming to look for me. I think it depends on the bond you have. Most cats don’t care.
B4ttlepoops
The dog looks very sad, feel bad for it
Tasty-Percentage4621
Cats know it’s bullshit. Dogs are more easily tricked.
Rithrius88
Dogs have owners and cats have staff.
PBAddict1668
The cat is like darn…time to look for another hooman.
Successful-Slide7690
I’m a lifelong cat owner who will freely admit, we don’t deserve dogs.
robywar
Cats said “prayers, sorrows”.
rho-rho4
PM_ME_DATASETS thought the cats weren’t being callous – just canny.
The cat realises you’re faking it and gets you to break character.
Cat is like “Such a drama queen, let me eat all this food before I call you out.”
READ MORE
This dog’s face as the cat gets all the attention is quite the watch
Source r/SipsTea Image r/Screengrab