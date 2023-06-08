Life

Latest in a not quite so frequent as it used to be series, takedown of the day is surely this, a rather fabulous exchange shared by @biasbe over on Twitter.

The trap is set pic.twitter.com/gSYaJ0TkQa — Hoon McMunch (@biasbe) June 7, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Boom!

Isn’t this immediately rekt if he simply posts a photo of himself as the answer? — Aloysius (@LeFeverSax) June 8, 2023

No way to prove a photo is real. I want him to tell me if he’s a man or not. — Hoon McMunch (@biasbe) June 8, 2023

How about people that put “alpha male” in their bio? — Chtefan Banal (@StefanBanal) June 8, 2023

I don’t care what people put in their bios because I’m not a giant tantrum baby — Hoon McMunch (@biasbe) June 8, 2023

Whats the trap i dont get it — bad bad no good takes 🏳️‍⚧️ 💙💛 🔆 (@TakesAppalling) June 8, 2023

If they say they’re a man, then they aren’t a man, by their rules. Also, I am forced to ask because they don’t put their pronouns in their bio, so it all circles back to pronouns in bios are useful. — Hoon McMunch (@biasbe) June 8, 2023

In short …

hahahahahaha — Peptostate (@PeptoState) June 7, 2023

Source Twitter @biasbe