People loved this woman’s response to being laid off which means she ‘will never actually leave’

First of all commiserations to Marchie – @the.marchie over on TikTok – a 25 year old sales and marketing professional who shared the news that she’d been laid off ‘which really super sucked’.

But Marchie had the last laugh with this rather fabulous parting prank which went wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

‘So I was laid off and Friday was my last day and I was the only member of my team to get laid off, which really super sucked. But to prove that I will never actually leave, I hid these pictures of myself all over the office with different things in the speech bubble.’

And she really isn’t kidding.

It prompted no end of love on TikTok and here are just a few of our favourite responses.

Source TikTok @the.marchie H/T Buzzfeed