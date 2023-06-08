News

Stop the search – we’ve found the most baffling headline of the year

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 8th, 2023

Sports account SB Nation has taken the old ‘Want to feel old?’ format to extremes with a headline that has had anyone over 20 and not American scratching their head.

We’ll provide a narrative translation.

Livvy (Olivia Dunne), a 20-year-old star gymnast at LSU (Louisiana State University), has allegedly persuaded Baby Gronk (Madden San Miguel), a 10-year-old football prodigy, to set his sights on joining LSU – reportedly by ‘rizzing’ – which means charming someone (from charisma).

This so-called rizzing has set tongues wagging because of rumours regarding Livvy’s interest in LaCrosse player Caleb Hammett – known as Drip King – and because everyone is ignoring the fact that the kid is only 10.

College sports reporters are very, very weird.

We hope that’s clear. It certainly wasn’t to this lot – or us, if we’re honest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2