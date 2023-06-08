Stop the search – we’ve found the most baffling headline of the year

Livvy (Olivia Dunne), a 20-year-old star gymnast at LSU (Louisiana State University), has allegedly persuaded Baby Gronk (Madden San Miguel), a 10-year-old football prodigy, to set his sights on joining LSU – reportedly by ‘rizzing’ – which means charming someone (from charisma).

This so-called rizzing has set tongues wagging because of rumours regarding Livvy’s interest in LaCrosse player Caleb Hammett – known as Drip King – and because everyone is ignoring the fact that the kid is only 10.