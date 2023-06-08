‘Life as a technician on dating apps’ is a painfully funny exchange

Life

This dating app exchange has just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘Everything About Tinder’ and even though you probably know what’s going to happen, it’s still a proper gut punch.

‘Life as a technician on dating apps,’ said Drock967 who shared it.

And then what happened? Over to Drock967.

‘Told her I was a mechanic and got this, it’s been 3 days now 🙃’

Ooof.

‘Next time offer to diagnosis it over coffee instead of giving away your knowledge for free haha.’

solipsisticsundays ‘To be fair if she didn’t respond to this, this girl isn’t worth his time.’

SpecificKindly3576 ‘She died touching the battery.’

TheCreat1ve ‘Why do you just tell them “I’ll have to take a look at it”

Oppenheimer____ ‘Bc I’m damn good at my job, didn’t need to see it, but mostly did not think of it.’

Drock967 ‘It’s not about needing to see it, it’s about getting to see them.’

BlademasterFlash ‘Again, I’m doesn’t smart.’

Drock967 ‘Yes you are, you saved yourself an hour getting to know someone who didn’t want to get to know you.’

Time_Effort

Source Reddit u/Drock967