If only every dating show was as entertaining as this fabulous sketch from I Think You Should Leave

Entertainment

There’s a new series of I Think You Should Leave on Netflix and it’s one of the best things on TV right now.

Saturday Night Live alumnus Tim Robinson’s sketch show is now into its third season and this particular sketch has just gone wildly viral on Reddit because it’s sheer perfection.

And here it is again – but more of it!

We’re off to binge watch all three series. But in the meantime, here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘So he did find love… just with the zipline.’

redspike77 “How do you think your connection with Megan is?” “Good.” Fuckin gets me every time.’

senteryourself ‘Eating as fast as possible just for more zip line haha.’

Kaptin_Kruncha ‘This was such a great sketch. Best of the season, IMO.’

trollolololololooo

And just in case you’re thinking Tim Robinson looks familiar and in the unlikely event you haven’t put 2+2 together …

And finally, here’s a trailer for the whole of series three …

Source Netflix H/T Reddit u/dil_mangoes