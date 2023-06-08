What is your favourite insult that doesn’t sound like an insult? – 17 ambiguous treats

Life

We’re not sure what u/curvyinfiltration36 has planned, but if this is anything to go by, HR might be having a word.

What is your favourite insult that doesn’t sound like an insult?

This was their particular favourite.

Wisdom has been chasing you but you have always been faster.

Some of the responders might have been slightly confused about the ‘doesn’t sound like an insult’ part, but we thought these 17 were definitely worth a look.

kolarisk

When someone gives you unsolicited advice, tell them it’s “worth every penny I paid for it.”

smileyeiley

I don’t care what all the other guys say, you’re a hell of a worker, man.

Sir Mook

“You look like you’re easy to draw.”

Iam_brokebroke

Whenever someone tries to do a job quick rather than right, call them “Turbo”.

Rafapex

”That’s nice dear” aka the granny version of ”cool story bro”.

ahjteam

If someone asks for a work reference, you can say: “. . .any Employer would be lucky to get this person to work for them.”

Spankh0us3

