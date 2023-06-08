A teacher shared the pencils a mum had made for her son and hearts were melted

Life

You don’t have to have packed a little one’s pencil case before sending them off to school to appreciate this, but it helps.

It’s a tale shared by a teacher who was running low on pencils and asked her class to help out. This particular pupil was especially helpful, it turned out, and the tale that followed melted hearts everywhere.

‘Today I was running low on pencils so I asked all of my kids to pull out any of my pencils that they had in their desks. I had one student ask me if he could keep his pencils that his mom gave him for school. Of course, I said yes. ‘He then said, “well, I guess I’ll give you a few so my classmates can have them too.” I thought nothing of it and took the pencils that he handed me. When I was sharpening them, I noticed writing on a few of them. I then realized that my student’s mother took the time to write on his pencils. I asked him if he would mind showing me the rest of them. ‘What I read melted my heart: – You are so talented.

– This will be a great year.

– You are creative.

– You are phenomenal.

– Never give up.

– You can do this.

– You are knowledgeable.

– You are a math whiz.

– You are intelligent.

– Proud of you everyday.

– I love you.

– You have a brilliant mind.

– You are wonderful.

– You are a problem solver.

– Follow your dreams.

– You are perfect.

– I am proud of you.

– You will change the world.

– You are amazing.

– You are the best.

– You are important. ‘This probably took his mom a few minutes to do yet it lit up his whole day at school. He wasn’t embarrassed that his mom wrote on his pencils. Thanks to his mom, he was reminded of his self worth and wanted to share the same feeling with his classmates. ‘THESE are the things that we should be reminding our kids (both parents AND teachers). Imagine the look on a child’s face when they are reminded that they are important, talented, loved, knowledgeable and so much more. ‘Help them know that someone believes in them and is proud of them in everything they do. Even if you think it is cheesy or you don’t have enough time or that you will have little impact, remember that you may be the only one telling and reminding them these things and EVERY kid needs to know their value. This is why I teach. ❤️❤💜💜😀⭐.’

Am in tears reading this, thinking of all the children, who don’t have this love, and encouragement in their lives, right now. 💔 This little guy has a really fabulous Mom, and his teacher seems terrific, as well. 💫 — Claire S🖤💜❤️xoxo🦋 (@SaintLaurant) June 7, 2023

As a retired teacher this melted my heart. This child will be a great human being. — Trish (@TriPowKow) June 7, 2023

Oh my word ♥️♥️♥️ I will be doing this for my nieces and nephew come back to school season. This is a fantastic idea and infinitely more valuable than the kind you buy with pre-written stuff— being in mom’s handwriting counts on this — Laura (@LauraEatsVeg) June 7, 2023

But not everyone appreciated it. Well, it is Twitter.

I’ll take the contrarian view. Having your child know unconditional love is vitally important. The drumbeat of “you are great”, “you are phenomenal”, “you are brilliant” leads to an adulthood filled with shock because the rest of the world doesn’t quite agree with the sentiment — Mike Colucci (@mtcolucci) June 7, 2023

I agree with you, it can backfire for sure if not coupled with a strong understanding that they are not entitled to anything and that life is hard and highly competitive. I interviewed a kid for a job, I say kid he was 25, and when it became clear he was not really qualified for… — Richie Rich (@landofrich) June 7, 2023

Source Twitter @CalltoActivism