This staring contest is 7 seconds of pure cuteness

If your day, week or life is feeling a bit rubbish, this seven seconds of cute interaction might just lift your spirits.

The clip of Hazel and Wilson from the Hazel and Rio account was tagged ‘The sweetest staring contest you ever did see 🖤’ and we can’t argue with that.

It has had almost two million likes, and – judging by the comments – has brightened many an Instagram user’s day.

Literally as she starts to smile at him his ears go right up☺️🥰

Wisdom4523

This little girl is precious and her doggie is beautiful.. The bond they share is very special.♥️🐾♥️

Pegs_Furbabies

If that’s not love I don’t know what is

AdaPasternak

When @buitengebieden shared the video, it got a whole new appreciative audience.

So, Cute, and funny. — Gregory J. Tetu (@gt2tetu2) June 8, 2023

Diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend. Dogs are.

Source Hazel and Rio Image Screengrab