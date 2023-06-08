This staring contest is 7 seconds of pure cuteness
If your day, week or life is feeling a bit rubbish, this seven seconds of cute interaction might just lift your spirits.
The clip of Hazel and Wilson from the Hazel and Rio account was tagged ‘The sweetest staring contest you ever did see 🖤’ and we can’t argue with that.
It has had almost two million likes, and – judging by the comments – has brightened many an Instagram user’s day.
Literally as she starts to smile at him his ears go right up☺️🥰
Wisdom4523
This little girl is precious and her doggie is beautiful.. The bond they share is very special.♥️🐾♥️
Pegs_Furbabies
If that’s not love I don’t know what is
AdaPasternak
When @buitengebieden shared the video, it got a whole new appreciative audience.
So, Cute, and funny.
— Gregory J. Tetu (@gt2tetu2) June 8, 2023
Who won? 😍😂
— 💜🎶Positive vibes🎶💜 (@VR14ever012) June 8, 2023
— Harry Godwyn (@harrygod) June 8, 2023
Diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend. Dogs are.
@em.evans11 Best friends for life 🫶🏼 #goldenretriever #babiesanddogs #soulmate ♬ Turning Page – Sydney Rose
READ MORE
This beautiful tale about ‘why dogs are amazing’ is giving people the feels
Source Hazel and Rio Image Screengrab