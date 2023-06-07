This bank AI customer service bot is both very funny and wildly infuriating

Life

As anyone who has ever tried to talk to a human at their bank – without actually walking into a branch (and even then it can be tricky) – it can be a most debilitating experience.

But we’re not sure we’ve had an exchange quite as miserable as this. Not this week, anyway.

‘My bank’s support bot (mandatory before being in contact with a real human),’ said Whackatoe who shared it in the corner of Reddit called ‘mildly infuriating’ for reasons which will become obvious.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Gonna be honest, I find a bot that has resorted to just always respond ‘Hello’ hilarious.’

DANKLEBERG_66 ‘That’s so smart. how to avoid dealing with customers ever.’

Cottleston ‘Maybe try your question without “Hi”.’

Efeu ‘Hello.’

RobinB02 ‘Is this the AI that will take our jobs?’

msch6873 ‘It’s Open HeyHi.’

Magister5 ‘When you’re customer support and you don’t want to talk to the customer, so you pretend to be a broken AI bot.’

Lurn2Program

Oh, and also this.

‘The bot is annoying. But the fee is applied up front. It’s like a cell phone. You pay it at the beginning of the year. Not the end.’

wormholeweapons

Source Reddit u/Whackatoe