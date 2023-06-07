Sweary Eamonn Holmes didn’t realise they were on air and it’s the best 46 seconds of GB News you’ll watch

Videos

We hesitate to recommend you watch GB News but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s a clip of Eamonn Holmes and his co-presenter Isabel Webster having a natter before the cameras started to roll. Except, unbeknown to them, the cameras had started to roll already.

And it’s surely the best 46 seconds of GB News you’ll watch.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched this on a loop and I’ve not stopped laughing! 😂 (It’s the little off-camera scream that does it for me!) pic.twitter.com/sHkpsYuGTh — Alex Watson (@imalexwatson) June 6, 2023

And here are our just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

To be fair you don't get this on BBC Breakfastpic.twitter.com/J9jcrKXRnH — Jono Read (@jonoread) June 6, 2023

GB News proving you don’t need licence fee money to produce top class TV.pic.twitter.com/z9xnXwnmtv — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 7, 2023

It appears the hosts of GB News are no more aware than viewers that they’re still on the air pic.twitter.com/Q7FeVqVGxq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 7, 2023

GB News setting new standards of professionalism… https://t.co/rN9XPCOJ0l — HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 7, 2023

I reckon @neilgibbons and @RobGibbons_ may as well stop writing episodes of This Time with Alan Partridge after this pic.twitter.com/e3GaYeAtH8 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 7, 2023

I stole their batteries. pic.twitter.com/WZcrPdeY3U — Count Binface (@CountBinface) June 7, 2023

