Sweary Eamonn Holmes didn’t realise they were on air and it’s the best 46 seconds of GB News you’ll watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2023

We hesitate to recommend you watch GB News but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s a clip of Eamonn Holmes and his co-presenter Isabel Webster having a natter before the cameras started to roll. Except, unbeknown to them, the cameras had started to roll already.

And it’s surely the best 46 seconds of GB News you’ll watch.

And here are our just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

Source Twitter https://twitter.com/imalexwatson/status/1666170916882067457