Sky’s Prince Harry court reconstruction might be the most unserious news item of the year

As you will have been unable to avoid knowing, Prince Harry has been giving evidence in court as part of a case against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged phone-hacking.

🔴 BREAKING 🔴 Harry Makes Court History: Prince Says ‘Piers Conspired to Hack Diana’ and he ‘Feared Stabbing Over Morgan Mirror Stories’ His testimony is the first to be given by a senior royal to a civil court in 130 years – @danevanswrites reportshttps://t.co/Oq7oBgFM8f — Byline Times (@BylineTimes) June 6, 2023

He has been as frank with his written and verbal statements as he was in his tell-all autobiography.

Absolutely right from Prince Harry 👇 “Our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our Government – both of which are at rock bottom." “Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the Government accountable."https://t.co/NOtW6apInF — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) June 6, 2023

Me: we should abolish the outmoded concept of royalty. Harry: I will sue the living shit out of the gutter press, piss all over Piers Morgan, and call out this rotten British government. Me: ok let’s not be too hasty. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 6, 2023

As cameras haven’t been allowed in court, an artist reproduced the scene.

I presume the court reporter is a big fan of Kate & William, rather than Meghan & Harry?#PrinceHarryVsMGN pic.twitter.com/KmRPmtoWrH — Les Floyd (@Lesism) June 6, 2023

Sky News went one better – or, arguably, worse – with a reconstruction of the Prince’s words.

In the phone hacking case, Prince Harry told the court that every single article played a destructive role in his life. There are no cameras in court so as part of a special programme Sky News has recorded what was said by the Duke, played by an actor. Watch ☟ pic.twitter.com/fxUx0ngOt5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2023

The viewing public weren’t convinced it was the most reasonable journalistic approach they’d ever seen, but it certainly provided plenty of comedic inspiration.

Cameras aren't allowed in the Prince Harry phone hacking court case so they got actors to reconstruct what was said. very surreal. https://t.co/M2ERXLF5uO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 6, 2023

I genuinely want this to become a regular feature. But always using the same guy. Just him donning a wig and a dress or shaving his head or whatever. Hell get him to play the judge and every single one of the jury too. https://t.co/y5h3jtvnRf — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) June 6, 2023

Sky News have gone full Brass Eye. https://t.co/tmAzRpjIqU — Julia Suzanne 🌹🇬🇧🥂 (@juliasuzanne76) June 6, 2023

I think I’m having a dizzy spell https://t.co/rkmVx2gUk1 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 6, 2023

The role of a lifetime – has a whiff of BAFTA about it… https://t.co/hSE8bztiMo — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 6, 2023

sorry but meghan's was better pic.twitter.com/rpzrjEcDdQ — Suchandrika (@SuchandrikaC) June 6, 2023

This is…strange.

Last seen with Gerry Adams iirc. https://t.co/cUvFyccbXc — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) June 6, 2023

To the person at Sky News who signed off in doing this pic.twitter.com/Iky6FQGDtm — Tom (@dolandeclares) June 6, 2023

