Entertainment

Sky’s Prince Harry court reconstruction might be the most unserious news item of the year

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 7th, 2023

As you will have been unable to avoid knowing, Prince Harry has been giving evidence in court as part of a case against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged phone-hacking.

He has been as frank with his written and verbal statements as he was in his tell-all autobiography.

As cameras haven’t been allowed in court, an artist reproduced the scene.

Sky News went one better – or, arguably, worse – with a reconstruction of the Prince’s words.

The viewing public weren’t convinced it was the most reasonable journalistic approach they’d ever seen, but it certainly provided plenty of comedic inspiration.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2