People really love this restaurant’s notice about getting the best out of their noodles

Chinese food chain Xi’an Famous Foods started out as a stall in Flushing, New York, but now has 12 very popular restaurants across the city – and it gets amazing reviews.

This poster advising customers who want to take their food to go gives a big hint as to why it’s such a success.

I genuinely love everything about this sign. The messaging, the intent, the typography, the layout, the color choices. pic.twitter.com/B6K9wJJx7m — Eize Basa (@PonchoRebound) June 5, 2023

If they care that much about how you eat their food, imagine the care they must have put into cooking it.

honestly JUST COME BACK ANOTHER DAY WHEN YOU CAN ENJOY THE NOODLES CORRECTLY is excellent life advice in almost any situation https://t.co/mcfF6qf4Df — Ami Berger (@AmiBerger) June 6, 2023

This is what profound commitment to craft looks like https://t.co/waI0RfxBP8 — Bryan Cheong (@bryancsk) June 5, 2023

I truly love working from home and I'm not sure I could go back to a daily commute at this point, but one of the things I do miss about working in Manhattan is the ability to walk 10 minutes from the Vox office and get lunch at Xi'an Famous Foods https://t.co/wkKgq0nXTd — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) June 5, 2023

From anyone who has ever sat in a restaurant or bar and had a server apologetically tell you that your order was taking a while because the kitchen was swamped by takeout/delivery orders: HELL YES. https://t.co/k4jdhKVri4 — Georgia is a Verb (@georgiaisaverb) June 5, 2023

This is a message written out of love for the food Would definitely convince me to try their noodles — Joshua Bailey (@JoshuaBailey184) June 5, 2023

I never thought that I might be enjoying my noodles incorrectly, but now I'm not so sure — The Dad (@thedad) June 5, 2023

This definitely has the energy of my tiny Chinese mum, may she Rest In Peace. https://t.co/gaoLupsIgc — SillyWhatWell😷💉💉💉💉💉🏳️‍🌈🎹 (@sallywhitwell) June 5, 2023

I dig the hell out of this, taking a swing for the craft — Crass Mazov (@popeguilty) June 5, 2023

this is the right level of noodle commitment https://t.co/4ALtiNnIb6 — Juliette McIntyre (@juliettemm) June 6, 2023

all I want to do is move to whatever city contains this restaurant, pitch a tent on their doorstep, and eat fresh noodles all day long. https://t.co/Yz2mDdjzzH — Rosamund Hodge ✨💀⚔️🦋 (@rosamundhodge) June 6, 2023

As a cook I get it, cooking is an art and you ultimately want them to know what your art is like when consumed as intended at least a little. https://t.co/fHQ7xX4NYX — Transcatgirls4Jesus (@theluppijackal) June 6, 2023

me when grave robbers show up at my tomb and start looting my belongings (they are all heavily cursed) https://t.co/ARGRznIkiB pic.twitter.com/bSXPaKpPFz — mauve, villainous imp (@400_tseuqer) June 6, 2023

Satisfied customers chimed in – like this.

we went here yesterday btw it was insane https://t.co/l2kUOLavSd pic.twitter.com/QwBhQ0ShSi — 【Joey Pagano Xrd REV2】- ⚔️ JRPG MOM (@minatums) June 6, 2023

And Xi’an CEO Jason Wang had more advice for enjoying their food properly.

Can’t argue with the expert.

