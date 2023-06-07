US

People really love this restaurant’s notice about getting the best out of their noodles

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 7th, 2023

Chinese food chain Xi’an Famous Foods started out as a stall in Flushing, New York, but now has 12 very popular restaurants across the city – and it gets amazing reviews.

This poster advising customers who want to take their food to go gives a big hint as to why it’s such a success.

If they care that much about how you eat their food, imagine the care they must have put into cooking it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Satisfied customers chimed in – like this.

And Xi’an CEO Jason Wang had more advice for enjoying their food properly.

Can’t argue with the expert.

READ MORE

Source PonchoRebound Image PonchoRebound