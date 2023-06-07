The PGA has merged with LIV Golf and the reactions are as rough as you’d expect

Sport

After 19 months of disruption to the sport, the PGA has agreed to a merger with the Saudi LIV Golf, ending the legal wrangling and effectively reunifying the men’s game.

The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2023

Players who had resisted the lure of a huge Saudi payout, such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, may not be too happy with the merger, having stood by the PGA when they urged players to reject a move on moral grounds.

PGA executives spent the last year telling pro golfers they were traitor sellouts if they signed with LIV Golf—and then it turned out those execs were negotiating with LIV behind their players backs. How much money did PGA’s posturing cost pro golfers? And how much of that money… https://t.co/VvaGUBHG0P — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 6, 2023

So weird. PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis' human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport. I guess maybe their concerns weren't really about human rights? https://t.co/SQ9HQuBsNT — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 6, 2023

It isn’t just golfers and fans who are feeling betrayed since the shock announcement; families of 9/11 victims have spoken out.

9/11 Families United statement on the LIV/PGA merger: “Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed by Commissioner Monahan and the PGA as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money.” https://t.co/sauCfESxkG pic.twitter.com/Oc6Rc6nPdO — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 6, 2023

PGA Tour and Saudi backed LIV Golf Agree to Merger – PGA wimped out, abandoning all moral ground, causing pain to 9/11 families for blood money The New York Times https://t.co/DJw5V82Ygp — Mia Farrow 🧡🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸☘️ (@MiaFarrow) June 6, 2023

Critics of the move had a mixture of responses – from outraged to high comedy. Here are some favourites.

Saudi Arabia: Hey PGA golfers! We have a bunch of money to offer you for our new league. PGA Tour: You’re ruining the game and sportswashing your reputation of human rights abuses. SA: OK but what if we offered *you* a lot of money? PGA: Today, we’d like to announce a merger w — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 6, 2023

I imagine the likes of Rory McIlroy have some rather large questions for the PGA Tour right now 🤯 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 6, 2023

In light of today's news I am never watching golf again. I never watched it in the first place, but still. I'm extra not watching it now. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 6, 2023

As part of the merger, the PGA will control holes 1-8 and 12-18. The Saudis do 9-11. — James Hesky (@JamesHesky) June 6, 2023

The PGA is corrupt as f*ck and I am disgusted. I stand with the ethical decent golfers who took a stand: Scottie, Jon, Rory, and the rest, y'all have hearts of gold. — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 6, 2023

I am a huge PGA Tour and DP Tour fan, bet on golf every week, backed them 1,000% against the Saudi LIV league, only to have them sell out their own fans and players for Saudi cash. There are very few people or orgs left in the world who put principles over material wealth. Sad. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 6, 2023

PGA Tour players opening twitter today

pic.twitter.com/yBLUaalWBt — W (@ZitiDoggsGolf) June 6, 2023

