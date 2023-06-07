PETA badly miscalculated people’s willingness to eat a T-Rex – 16 (pre)historic takedowns

Twitter

American animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – PETA – took an unusual angle in their bid to stop people eating meat, and it was one for the ages.

Think twice before ordering that chicken sandwich… T-Rexes wouldn't approve of you eating their descendants 👉 https://t.co/cxlUXI2HhY #DinosaurDay pic.twitter.com/GauRbTwjju — PETA (@peta) June 1, 2023

Little did they know that a meteor was about to hit their campaign.

Now we’re talking. Finally we agree on something. T Rex would be amazing. They were fully organic then. This is how I’d prepare. https://t.co/NoYYFOStYP pic.twitter.com/DN1tJ40ZWK — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 3, 2023

I imagine T-Rex would be really delicious in a crispy hoisin situation with pancakes and cucumbers https://t.co/LgX5GhPz0w — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 3, 2023

Me after a plate of smoked T-Rex Ribs https://t.co/3ElldgtzNN pic.twitter.com/OKMPbs9FrO — Blackest in the Room (@WholesomeBlkMan) June 3, 2023

I'll eat that mf too stop playing with me PETA https://t.co/WJL7ZWQUyA pic.twitter.com/JbXGYXynZz — Blerd Central (@BlerdCentral) June 4, 2023

PETA has massively fumbled its message on this because I would 100% eat a t-rex.

It’s like the main reason I think a Jurassic Park would be worth it. pic.twitter.com/0o43bf0Men — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) June 4, 2023

Jokes on you, my daddy from Louisiana. I’ll eat anything once https://t.co/9c3kORj1oE — IT’S KENNIE AKA “HIGH QUALITY FEMININE CHOCOLATE ” (@KennieJD) June 4, 2023

If a T-Rex tasted like chicken I'd be ordering the family box of T-Rex from Popeyes. https://t.co/rcnY7LJkTC — Axel Folio, PhD, Endowed Prof of Popeyes Chicken (@ISASaxonists) June 4, 2023

Question: Would you eat a T-rex? I sure as heck would try it! I totally respect vegetarians, but I also respect taste. pic.twitter.com/YfPxpsGp4A — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 3, 2023

PETA seeing everyone say they’d BBQ the fuck out of a T-Rex. pic.twitter.com/vIgzsceCMV — JR Hartleys armchair (@JRsArmchair) June 3, 2023

But it’s okay for the T-rex to eat me and chicken, Peta? — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) June 3, 2023

PETA really needs to hire some meat-eaters as consultants, someone needs to tell them that their target audience thinks eating a T-rex sounds fucking badass https://t.co/CtFr2k8XTh — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) June 4, 2023

Well done PETA. You assumed that people wouldn’t eat dinosaurs, and now they’re composing a whole menu of them. https://t.co/4R04hE8lFz — Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) June 4, 2023

Qblurt had an animal rights angle.

? PETA: You wouldn't eat T-rex, so don't eat chicken. QBLURT: You should eat even more T-rex, since 1 has enough meat to spare 2308 chickens. https://t.co/UsYSQCeyqP pic.twitter.com/jzEZL3Ftdi — Qblurt (@Qblurts) June 5, 2023

We can’t help anyone source T-Rex burgers, but if you want to know about PETA’s 3-week vegan challenge, you can find it here.

