PETA badly miscalculated people’s willingness to eat a T-Rex – 16 (pre)historic takedowns
American animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – PETA – took an unusual angle in their bid to stop people eating meat, and it was one for the ages.
Think twice before ordering that chicken sandwich… T-Rexes wouldn't approve of you eating their descendants 👉 https://t.co/cxlUXI2HhY #DinosaurDay pic.twitter.com/GauRbTwjju
— PETA (@peta) June 1, 2023
Little did they know that a meteor was about to hit their campaign.
1.
So don’t download a chicken https://t.co/wiyyepPTD6 pic.twitter.com/bmWuuCK9Nl
— Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) June 3, 2023
2.
Now we’re talking. Finally we agree on something. T Rex would be amazing. They were fully organic then. This is how I’d prepare. https://t.co/NoYYFOStYP pic.twitter.com/DN1tJ40ZWK
— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 3, 2023
3.
I imagine T-Rex would be really delicious in a crispy hoisin situation with pancakes and cucumbers https://t.co/LgX5GhPz0w
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 3, 2023
4.
Me after a plate of smoked T-Rex Ribs https://t.co/3ElldgtzNN pic.twitter.com/OKMPbs9FrO
— Blackest in the Room (@WholesomeBlkMan) June 3, 2023
5.
I'll eat that mf too stop playing with me PETA https://t.co/WJL7ZWQUyA pic.twitter.com/JbXGYXynZz
— Blerd Central (@BlerdCentral) June 4, 2023
6.
PETA has massively fumbled its message on this because I would 100% eat a t-rex.
It’s like the main reason I think a Jurassic Park would be worth it. pic.twitter.com/0o43bf0Men
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) June 4, 2023
7.
Jokes on you, my daddy from Louisiana. I’ll eat anything once https://t.co/9c3kORj1oE
— IT’S KENNIE AKA “HIGH QUALITY FEMININE CHOCOLATE ” (@KennieJD) June 4, 2023
8.
https://t.co/Loj4j6ii2A pic.twitter.com/EePsKiAHlJ
— SUE the T. rex 🦖 (@SUEtheTrex) June 6, 2023
9.
We eatin good tonight https://t.co/CdoswA7FBA pic.twitter.com/heKuIk9Faq
— Kab (@soulofkab) June 4, 2023
10.
If a T-Rex tasted like chicken I'd be ordering the family box of T-Rex from Popeyes. https://t.co/rcnY7LJkTC
— Axel Folio, PhD, Endowed Prof of Popeyes Chicken (@ISASaxonists) June 4, 2023
11.
Shiddddddddddddd https://t.co/EfCsweUX4a pic.twitter.com/zsIQA5kmpA
— Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) June 3, 2023
12.
Question: Would you eat a T-rex?
I sure as heck would try it!
I totally respect vegetarians, but I also respect taste. pic.twitter.com/YfPxpsGp4A
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 3, 2023
13.
PETA seeing everyone say they’d BBQ the fuck out of a T-Rex.
— JR Hartleys armchair (@JRsArmchair) June 3, 2023
14.
But it’s okay for the T-rex to eat me and chicken, Peta?
— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) June 3, 2023
15.
PETA really needs to hire some meat-eaters as consultants, someone needs to tell them that their target audience thinks eating a T-rex sounds fucking badass https://t.co/CtFr2k8XTh
— Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) June 4, 2023
16.
Well done PETA. You assumed that people wouldn’t eat dinosaurs, and now they’re composing a whole menu of them. https://t.co/4R04hE8lFz
— Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) June 4, 2023
Qblurt had an animal rights angle.
?
PETA: You wouldn't eat T-rex, so don't eat chicken.
QBLURT: You should eat even more T-rex, since 1 has enough meat to spare 2308 chickens. https://t.co/UsYSQCeyqP pic.twitter.com/jzEZL3Ftdi
— Qblurt (@Qblurts) June 5, 2023
We can’t help anyone source T-Rex burgers, but if you want to know about PETA’s 3-week vegan challenge, you can find it here.
