Piers Morgan asked an OnlyFans ‘influencer’ what her kids would make of what she does and was crushed by her comeback

Celebrity

We hesitate to turn your attention to Piers Morgan’s TV show – what do you mean you don’t watch it? – but this exchange has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s really rather fabulous.

It’s Morgan interviewing Elle Brook, who is by all accounts a bit of a big deal on OnlyFans, whatever that is, and he asked what her kids (she doesn’t have any yet) would make of what she gets up to online.

Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day. Elle: “They can cry in a Ferrari.”@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/jqhLDRYFNB — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 6, 2023

Boom.

He was speechless 😂 — Jesse Lannister 🦁 (@ItsFangs) June 6, 2023

Tryna shame people who aren’t embarrassed always makes me laugh 😂 https://t.co/2qweBCOfTM — King Shango (@Sensemilia_) June 6, 2023

This is legendary 😂 🐐 — Deen (@DeenTheGreat) June 6, 2023

And also this.

Did Piers go down the "you're 25, you'll want kids at some point" route to try and get her of track? Not every woman wants to have kids 🙄 https://t.co/WJbmiH7EB1 — Catherine (@Catherinedth92) June 7, 2023

Last word to @ellebrookeuk.

Iconic if I do say so myself 🤝🏻 — Elle Brooke (@ellebrookeuk) June 6, 2023

Source Twitter @PiersUncensored