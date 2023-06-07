Olivia Colman’s epic trolling of Jack Whitehall has just gone viral again and we can’t watch it enough

Celebrity

It all started over on Twitter – of course it did! – when @PopCrave asked this.

What’s your favorite moment from a celebrity interview? — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2023

And it prompted no end of fabulous and totally on-point responses, including this …

cillian murphy making it clear he’s irish pic.twitter.com/AvrvqJFOcp https://t.co/mBqXHD8YiJ — tommy shelby apologist (@cilliancore) June 5, 2023

And this.

gotta be 23-year old lady gaga shuting down a reporter asking a sexist question… this woman raised me😭😭pic.twitter.com/cClfw0Xol8 https://t.co/HMA6q4xhSY — allure (@allurequinn) June 5, 2023

And this.

This moment from Andrew Garfield’s thirst tweets 😭 https://t.co/pFj1cWpLhc pic.twitter.com/0fLJMJdow2 — I’m not the werewolf (@whygarfieldd) June 5, 2023

Oh, and this.

angelina pulling the reporter into the pool after she won her golden globe in 1999. pic.twitter.com/GRVtwuVhlg https://t.co/K6UnMUQPb4 — gabriél (@lovesickgabo) June 3, 2023

But surely the best – the very best – was this moment when Olivia Colman appeared alongside Jack Whitehall on BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show.

National treasure (no, not Whitehall).

I love that she has no filter xx — Nicola Palmieri (@floofmum) June 4, 2023

Still one of my fave reaction shots pic.twitter.com/nWG4NQmwb4 — 🌙 Dee (@getoffthetoilet) June 5, 2023

I’ve seen this clip no less than a 140 times and I still love it. — Name (@guts_nelson) June 5, 2023

He never stood a chance. — Dashiell M. Silva (@dashiellsilva) June 4, 2023

Source Twitter @Matthew_Hodson