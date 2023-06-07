Olivia Colman’s epic trolling of Jack Whitehall has just gone viral again and we can’t watch it enough
It all started over on Twitter – of course it did! – when @PopCrave asked this.
What’s your favorite moment from a celebrity interview?
And it prompted no end of fabulous and totally on-point responses, including this …
cillian murphy making it clear he’s irish pic.twitter.com/AvrvqJFOcp https://t.co/mBqXHD8YiJ
And this.
gotta be 23-year old lady gaga shuting down a reporter asking a sexist question… this woman raised me😭😭pic.twitter.com/cClfw0Xol8 https://t.co/HMA6q4xhSY
And this.
This moment from Andrew Garfield’s thirst tweets 😭 https://t.co/pFj1cWpLhc pic.twitter.com/0fLJMJdow2
Oh, and this.
angelina pulling the reporter into the pool after she won her golden globe in 1999. pic.twitter.com/GRVtwuVhlg https://t.co/K6UnMUQPb4
But surely the best – the very best – was this moment when Olivia Colman appeared alongside Jack Whitehall on BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show.
Olivia Colman destroying Jack Whitehall. https://t.co/cfC77wL9Da pic.twitter.com/H27zdLkf5Y
National treasure (no, not Whitehall).
I love that she has no filter xx
Still one of my fave reaction shots pic.twitter.com/nWG4NQmwb4
I’ve seen this clip no less than a 140 times and I still love it.
He never stood a chance.
