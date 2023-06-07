Almost certainly the best use for a load of rubber chickens you’ll see this week

Entertainment

A Redditor named u/b_ub_u-1 took to r/funny to share a clip he called ‘Make this an international sport’ – and we have to agree. We’d absolutely watch this in the Olympics.

Sound on.

If it ever makes it as an international sport, we suspect one of two of these commenters might be signing up.

He really had it out for that one guy the first half of the video.

kenncann

I was gonna ask how you win or lose but then I realized… We’re all the winners.

SuddenlyThirsty

Haven’t laughed like this for so long ….

Miserable_age_7249

Take it to the next level and attach banana peels to the front of the shoes.

CensoryDeprivation

These dudes know how to party.

ChuangTzu

HEY I’M JOHNNY KNOCKSVILLE AND THIS IS RUBBERNECKING

GrizzlyLeather

What in the Squid Game is this sport?

Emayelee

Work_While_bent spotted something familiar about the game.

Marco Polo but more fun!



But Magister5 had a correction.

It’s a game of Marco Pollo.

from Mic Drop GIFs via Gfycat

Source r/funny Image Screengrab