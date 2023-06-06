This GB News clip of John Bercow savagely schooling Nigel Farage has just gone viral again and it’s a magnificently devastating watch

Politics

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us, please – where this clip of former Commons speaker John Bercow savagely schooling Nigel Farage on Brexit has just gone viral again on Twitter.

It was an exchange between the pair from a few months back which wasn’t so much as a debate and more like a particularly savage kill on a wildlife documentary.

And while it presumably wasn’t exactly what GB News was after, it makes for a magnificently devastating watch.

🏴‍☠️ John Bercow schools Nigel Farage on the brexit disaster. "To date brexit has been a grotesque blunder… but Nigel wants to blame someone else… it's nonsense on stilts… just admit people are poorer & wages are down… " pic.twitter.com/14tJaU514W https://t.co/Nq0TQUpKAM — TORY SLEAZE UK 🇬🇧 (@torysleazeUK) June 5, 2023

It’s almost enough to make you feel sorry … no, obviously not. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Farage being owned by Bercow here on Brexit. “What Nigel wants to do, because he can’t abandon the religiosity of his lifelong support for Brexit, is to blame someone else.”pic.twitter.com/sA26PivZBm — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) June 6, 2023

🗣️🦻🏼 Quick, cut him off before he lists any more of the dire consequences of the Brexit we in no small part helped bring about!!! — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) February 3, 2023

Bercow laying into the hypocritical Farage who’s obsession with leaving EU and a driving force of Brexit. Now blames everyone and anything else for the ‘grotesque mistake’ that has left people of U.K. poorer, wages down and economy hit. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/eZQh43scaU — Teri ☘️💚💙♿️ (@mettlesome_teri) February 10, 2023

Esther McVey: “Ok that’s enough truth, thank you” — David (@Zero_4) February 3, 2023

I'd never tire of listening to John Bercow ripping Farage a new one 💥💥 https://t.co/YhfOrej7W2 — Marcella (@CellaH26) February 14, 2023

Love the way Bercow gets cut off as soon as he gets to facts which the presenters don't want because they have no idea of what they are & understand only political sloganeering which has to be bothsided for "balance" and to avoid research that would take away from make-up time — Michael Carlson (@Carlsonsports) February 3, 2023

To conclude …

Amazing how nigel has to be *saved* from that flow of negativity. — Paul Byrne (@byrneplan) February 3, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK

H/T @torysleazeUK