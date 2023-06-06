This estate agent accidentally emailed the tenant not the landlord and got just the responses they deserved

Life

There are good landlords and there are bad landlords, obviously. It’s just that we’ve never come across any of the good ones.

We mention this because an estate agent’s not to their landlord client has gone viral on Reddit because they didn’t actually send it to their client – they sent it to the tenant instead.

And it’s a grim, and entirely predictable (for many people) read.

Well, they definitely got a surprise. And all the responses they deserved, it turns out.

Here are our favourite things people said about it on Reddit.

‘If my air conditioner didn’t work and it went on for two weeks I’d fucking call every day too. Wtf am I paying rent for?’

Frymanstbf ‘Forward this to the manager and CC it back to the real estate agent. (I’m a petty Betty).’

Traditional_Air_9483 ‘This person called every day for two weeks about the A/C so maybe fucking fix it?’

dsdvbguutres ‘This tenant is making us work and fix broken things to earn our salaries. How dare he?’

kk074 ‘Since the post says this is in Australia… we can probably stop talking about US rental laws … and look at Australia, where its illegal to retaliate by raising rent for a tenant asserting their rights …’

Dapper_Valuable_7734 ‘Mic drop.’

Gwynbleidd_1988 ‘Ooh that left a mark on the floor. Sorry you won’t be getting your deposit back.’

NothingsShocking

Source Reddit u/catalingpc