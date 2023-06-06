Entertainment

‘The female bartender in every movie written by a man’ is just magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated June 6th, 2023

If you’ve ever watched a film written by a man featuring a female bartender – so all of us at some point? – then this will be immediately relatable, and very, very funny.

It’s a video @delaneysayshello over on TikTok that has gone wildly viral for reasons that are about to become supremely apparent.

@delaneysayshello

Irresistibly sassy townie

♬ Blues Guitar (Live) – The Chris Harland Blues Band

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Bravo!

The video has been getting no end of plaudits on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

If you’re in the mood for another Hollywood stereotype …

@delaneysayshello

Its always salt & vin and never honey dijon ya kno

♬ original sound – Delaney Rowe

