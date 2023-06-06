‘The female bartender in every movie written by a man’ is just magnificently done

Entertainment

If you’ve ever watched a film written by a man featuring a female bartender – so all of us at some point? – then this will be immediately relatable, and very, very funny.

It’s a video @delaneysayshello over on TikTok that has gone wildly viral for reasons that are about to become supremely apparent.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Her TikToks will single-handedly destroy ever male writer in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/ZLnj8qlBeD — GOTHICC (@frankenfemme_) June 4, 2023

Bravo!

The video has been getting no end of plaudits on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Why is this literally Jennifer Connelly in TOP GUN: MAVERICK https://t.co/NK3eG2buHS — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) June 5, 2023

She’s so good I wanna bury myself alive from the cringe every time I watch her videos 😭 — venus (@venussarabella) June 4, 2023

every time i see one of her videos i have to like and immediately scroll. https://t.co/k8Gz43SnCZ — zai-der man (@houseofzaire) June 4, 2023

Why is she not a star yet?? — OFAM (@InspiredRants) June 5, 2023

i’m crying why is this literally supernatural 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/f2znGxfJt9 — lay (@loverdeans) June 5, 2023

If you’re in the mood for another Hollywood stereotype …

@delaneysayshello Its always salt & vin and never honey dijon ya kno ♬ original sound – Delaney Rowe

And follow @delaneysayshello on TikTok here!

