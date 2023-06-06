The Daily Mail’s outraged that the BBC told kids fish can change sex and everyone said the same thing

Science

To the world of the Daily Mail now – no, stick with us, please – which has got itself into a right old lather over the BBC.

No change there, you might think.

But this specific reason why the Mail is in a lather over the BBC is because a segment on CBeebies told viewers that fish can change gender and go from ‘being a boy fish to a girl fish’.

And while not everyone said the same thing, lots of people did. And none of them said it better than these three people.

“What are you mad about today daily mail?”

“Just facts in general” pic.twitter.com/s7q6UY5wRx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2023

BBC: Outrage as CBeebies attempts to teach children. pic.twitter.com/g6tefdd4gF — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 6, 2023

“BBC IS ACCUSED OF SCIENCE” pic.twitter.com/S7pDzLJYtI — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 6, 2023

And just for a little bit more context.

(They’re claiming the BBC was saying that fish change “gender” when really they change sex, but the BBC told children they can swap from being “boy fish to a girl fish”, presumably because no-one but the creepiest of antichrists is saying “females” and “males” when they’re four) — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2023

And also this!

OF COURSE: This isn't the first time the Mail and their readers have got into a rage over the BBC and woke fish. https://t.co/UedTEwRZIH — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 6, 2023

And it’s quite the read.

To conclude …

Just wait till they do an episode on sea horses, they’ll freak out at the Daily Heil. 😈 — Gillian West (@Galaverna_GB) June 6, 2023

H/T Twitter @JimMFelton