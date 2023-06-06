17 sweet reactions to news of the man who stole 144 chocolate bars
The BBC reports that a man who had recently served time in prison for theft was caught stealing several items from a supermarket, including 144 bars of chocolate.
A lot of people questioned whether the incident warranted a slot on a national news site – when other things might have arguably taken priority.
The BBC reports 144 chocolate bars stolen about £30 worth but not Michelle Mone or Matt Hancock’s crimes or that everything the Government says is lies.
But 144 chocolate bars…
Wait until you hear what the Conservative government has been up to! pic.twitter.com/NEWg7aqpBC
But the headline was too tempting to be ignored, so Twitter was chock-a-block with puns – like these.
There's a bounty on his head. https://t.co/M5mLi0u0xq
This makes it sound worse than it was. It was only 72 Twixes. https://t.co/yt4nVWO8I3
Prison will be no picnic. https://t.co/wkeU3QgqSw
Came out smelling of Roses. https://t.co/bybRwbHP1O
All that sugar. I dunno how he sleeps at night https://t.co/DHOWjcaAuf
A Bournvillan https://t.co/dyoc52dYyU
To be fair in terms of size this equates to 10 Mars Bars from 1985 https://t.co/82ZZI22RSL
What can you do? He's just not him when he's hungry…
Unfortunately CCTV images of the man were blurry as he was doing a Twirl https://t.co/HfOHofQYpu
