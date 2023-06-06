17 sweet reactions to news of the man who stole 144 chocolate bars

Twitter

The BBC reports that a man who had recently served time in prison for theft was caught stealing several items from a supermarket, including 144 bars of chocolate.

A lot of people questioned whether the incident warranted a slot on a national news site – when other things might have arguably taken priority.

The BBC reports 144 chocolate bars stolen about £30 worth but not Michelle Mone or Matt Hancock’s crimes or that everything the Government says is lies. But 144 chocolate bars… — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 5, 2023

Wait until you hear what the Conservative government has been up to! pic.twitter.com/NEWg7aqpBC — Monty of Dodgington (@Monty_Dodge) June 5, 2023

But the headline was too tempting to be ignored, so Twitter was chock-a-block with puns – like these.

There's a bounty on his head. https://t.co/M5mLi0u0xq — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 5, 2023

This makes it sound worse than it was. It was only 72 Twixes. https://t.co/yt4nVWO8I3 — Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) June 5, 2023

Prison will be no picnic. https://t.co/wkeU3QgqSw — David KC (@DavidMuttering) June 5, 2023

Came out smelling of Roses. https://t.co/bybRwbHP1O — Pengy (@IncognitoPengy) June 5, 2023

All that sugar. I dunno how he sleeps at night https://t.co/DHOWjcaAuf — Dan's wardrobe furnished by Botany 500 (@GrumpyGreyhead) June 5, 2023

To be fair in terms of size this equates to 10 Mars Bars from 1985 https://t.co/82ZZI22RSL — paul starkey (@lunar_werewolf) June 5, 2023

What can you do? He's just not him when he's hungry… — Audrey (@AudreyMagel) June 5, 2023

