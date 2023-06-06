Politics

Rishi Sunak chose a bold look for his trip to Kent and the internet put the boot in

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2023

On Monday, Rishi Sunak went to Dover to give an update on the government’s ‘Stop the boats’ programme. He used an RAF helicopter for the 74-mile trip, which would have taken an hour by train.

He claimed that the government’s plan to reduce or stop small boats crossing the Channel is working, but others disagreed.

The government’s cost-cutting solution of housing asylum seekers offshore played a big part, with newly purchased prison ships barges and locations announced in the speech.

Once again, he either missed or ignored the point.

It all gave Twitter a lot of food for thought.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Apart from the arguably flawed policy, wasteful travel choices and fudged statistics, what caught a lot of people’s attention was the footwear.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

The boots made even less sense when compared to the shoes Sunak had worn for the flight.

The temptation to add a soundtrack proved too strong to resist for @Mister_Woodo.

