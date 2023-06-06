People are sharing the ‘weird flexes’ they’re especially proud of – 17 eye-openers

Life

People aren’t always proud of the sort of thing you or I would be proud of (assuming we had anything to be proud of, obviously).

And this is certainly true of the people who replied to Alynatek who asked this over on Reddit.

‘What is a weird flex you are proud of?’

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to – and these 17 especially stood out.

1.

‘I can squeeze my butt cheeks so tight it cracks my tailbone like cracking your knuckles.’

DroppedDonut

2.

‘I’ve finished three chapsticks in a row without losing them.’

ferocious_coug

3.

‘I swam the gap between Sicily and mainland Italy.’

Happy_Improvement_96

4.

‘Opening beer bottles with my belly button.’

Tira13e

5.

‘I can lose a remote that I had just searched for and found in under 30 seconds.’

Lovingnature412

6.

‘I can fart on command.’

Alynatek

7.

‘I can resemble the “moo” of a cow rather accurately with my voice.’

Flying_Penguin28

8.

‘I once won gold at the Games Workshop “Golden Demon” painting competition, in the 90s.

Quit straight away and never entered again. Go out on top.’

The_Geralt_Of_Trivia

9.

‘So I (white woman) was a preschool teacher and every morning my female students would want me to do their hair “like Elsa” (braids).

‘I had a black student, let’s call her Virtue, that saw this one day and would ask me to do hers like Elsa too. Virtue’s hair was never up and always a bit of a mess.

‘Well, I looked up tutorials and learned how to do a simple style on black/4C hair. Virtue was so happy to have her hair up like the other girls.

‘Her mom runs over to me after the second day of this and demands to know how on earth I got Virtue to sit still without her killing me.

‘Apparently Virtue had sensory issues with her head being touched and would essentially start kicking and biting and screaming at anyone who touched it… except me, apparently. She begged me to help with Virtue’s hair again.

‘So I, whitest girl in town, became her stylist. Her mom brought in all these products and I essentially dematted her hair over the course of an hour and would do it up. Virtue was totally chill the whole time.

‘Eventually she grew out of the murder phase and her mom was able to do it herself again. But for a time, my weird flex was that this precious little girl only wanted me to do her hair. I wonder if she’ll remember when she gets older how much we adults all cracked up about “Miss Classic does my hair right”.’

ClassicVegtableStew