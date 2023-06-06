One minute and 45 seconds of pure drama as a flying squirrel fakes its own death
A very dramatic flying squirrel has gone viral, with over 10 million views on Twitter alone. Watch its antics, as it appears to fake its own death.
I have died. I am dead. Here I shall lay, Call the police. pic.twitter.com/oUhCOdOSRd
— kk ϻʳ. ❌UNOFFICIAL❌ (@kkMrRay) June 3, 2023
It clearly does all its own stunts – and has completely won the hearts of Twitter.
1.
This flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/SZfrtNlDI0
— Sarah Bee (@BirrelleBee) June 3, 2023
2.
This is a very very bad FAKER squirrel!!!!pic.twitter.com/blvwmhVOqg
— Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) June 3, 2023
3.
And you thought Rocky from "Rocky & Bullwinkle" was just a fictional character.
(Yes, Rocky was also a flying squirrel. Hence his pilot's cap and goggles.) https://t.co/MofBlQsl67
— Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) June 5, 2023
4.
♂️ Friends: “Ryan, why do you always have to create a scene and draw attention to yourself?”
Me: “I don’t!”
Also Me:… pic.twitter.com/zQ9rmKw3a2
— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) June 5, 2023
5.
My next cat will be a flying squirrel https://t.co/QN5oylrNq6
— Held der Arbeit (@HeldinEU) June 5, 2023
6.
Please let this be real. https://t.co/L21lPxAXgL
— Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) June 3, 2023
7.
When they do this it means they're actually in distress https://t.co/5vVLgjen1L
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) June 4, 2023
8.
“Have you been in an accident that wasn’t your fault? You could be entitled to compensation”
What a little scammer! pic.twitter.com/Nuj78uyEiN
— Philip Pugh (Filmmaker) #SupportIndieFilm (@Philm_Maker) June 4, 2023
9.
Me at the slightest inconvenience https://t.co/6Qk4JkL77c
— Seb Downie-Blackwell (tanned) (@DownieSeb) June 4, 2023
We probably all know the human equivalent of this squirrel.
This has the strong energy of one of my children I won't say which one. https://t.co/GJanmEhutj
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 5, 2023
