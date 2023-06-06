One minute and 45 seconds of pure drama as a flying squirrel fakes its own death

Animals

A very dramatic flying squirrel has gone viral, with over 10 million views on Twitter alone. Watch its antics, as it appears to fake its own death.

I have died. I am dead. Here I shall lay, Call the police. pic.twitter.com/oUhCOdOSRd — kk ϻʳ. ❌UNOFFICIAL❌ (@kkMrRay) June 3, 2023

It clearly does all its own stunts – and has completely won the hearts of Twitter.

1.

This flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/SZfrtNlDI0 — Sarah Bee (@BirrelleBee) June 3, 2023

2.

This is a very very bad FAKER squirrel!!!!pic.twitter.com/blvwmhVOqg — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) June 3, 2023

3.

And you thought Rocky from "Rocky & Bullwinkle" was just a fictional character. (Yes, Rocky was also a flying squirrel. Hence his pilot's cap and goggles.) https://t.co/MofBlQsl67 — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) June 5, 2023

4.

‍♂️ Friends: “Ryan, why do you always have to create a scene and draw attention to yourself?” Me: “I don’t!” Also Me:… pic.twitter.com/zQ9rmKw3a2 — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) June 5, 2023

5.

My next cat will be a flying squirrel https://t.co/QN5oylrNq6 — Held der Arbeit (@HeldinEU) June 5, 2023

6.

Please let this be real. https://t.co/L21lPxAXgL — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) June 3, 2023

7.

When they do this it means they're actually in distress https://t.co/5vVLgjen1L — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) June 4, 2023

8.

“Have you been in an accident that wasn’t your fault? You could be entitled to compensation” What a little scammer! pic.twitter.com/Nuj78uyEiN — Philip Pugh (Filmmaker) #SupportIndieFilm (@Philm_Maker) June 4, 2023

9.

Me at the slightest inconvenience https://t.co/6Qk4JkL77c — Seb Downie-Blackwell (tanned) (@DownieSeb) June 4, 2023

We probably all know the human equivalent of this squirrel.

This has the strong energy of one of my children I won't say which one. https://t.co/GJanmEhutj — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 5, 2023

Source @kkMrKay Image Screengrab