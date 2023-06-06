Science

Apple’s new $3,500 Vision Pro headset isn’t on everyone’s wish list – 23 funny takes

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2023

Apple has launched its new augmented reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, which users will be able to control using their eyes and voice, as well as interacting with their apps with a mere wave of the hand.

via Gfycat

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared this preview.

One scenario in the clip might have been a misstep.

Here’s a snapshot of Twitter’s verdict.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2